Highlights Harry Kane has officially joined Bayern Munich in a record-breaking transfer deal for the German giants, ending his transfer saga.

The move surprised many as Kane seemed destined to break Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record, but no English clubs made an offer.

Manchester United opted for Rasmus Hojlund over Kane due to the belief that Kane would choose Bayern for guaranteed trophies and potential salary demands.

After a transfer saga that in many respects has lasted years, that even included twists and turns on the final day, Harry Kane has finally left Tottenham. His destination, the German giants Bayern Munich in a deal worth approximately £86m in what is the Bundesliga club's record transfer fee.

For parts of yesterday the move seemed to be on the ropes as Daniel Levy stuck to type by attempting to move the goalposts last minute as Kane spent the morning stranded just outside Stansted airport. Fortunately for the 30-year-old, his situation was eventually resolved, and he was able to fly to Bavaria yesterday afternoon for his medical and this morning the transfer was confirmed by all parties involved.

In fact, we could even see Kane playing in his new colours as early as tonight if the necessary paperwork is registered this morning ahead of Bayern’s German Super Cup final against DFB Pokal winners RB Leipzig.

Should he be registered in time, it would be quite an irony if Bayern were to win tonight and Kane were to get his hands on his first piece of silverware on his very first day at his new club.

A move abroad is a transfer that has surprised many fans and pundits alike as Kane looked destined to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record of 260 goals. After yet another stellar campaign last season even despite Tottenham’s own disastrous season, Kane moved up to 213 league goals after bagging 30 more last year.

However, with his move abroad, Shearer’s record looks set to remain intact unless Kane should return to England in the next couple of years or perhaps more realistically, Erling Haaland scores 50 a season for the next four or five years.

Why did Harry Kane not stay in the Premier League?

So why did the England captain move abroad? Well, simply put, nobody in England made an offer for him and instead the only seemingly interested parties were Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. That’s not to say the signing of Harry Kane won’t have appealed to some of the Premier League’s elite, but in the end, these clubs elected to sign other targets, or they judged their strike force adequate for the season ahead.

In recent years both Manchester clubs have been heavily linked with the 30-year-old, but with the signing of Haaland, City simply didn’t need Kane anymore, and instead United opted to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for £72m.

City being uninterested is no surprise given that Haaland could easily bag 30 a season for the next decade or more, but United not trying for the Englishman is a bit of a surprise, especially as a move to United had been rumoured for a number of years.

Why didn't Man Utd bid for Harry Kane this summer?

So why didn’t United make a move for Kane? Well, those over at The Athletic, as per the Daily Mail, have your answer as they have carefully broken down the reasons United opted for Hojlund over Kane.

In fact, it’s all quite clear really. United didn’t want to be drawn into a battle they didn’t think they could win. It was thought that even should United enter the race, Kane would still likely pick Bayern over United given the near guarantee of winning trophies at the German club.

Don’t forget, Bayern have won 11 Bundesliga titles on the trot, and it would be a real shock if they didn’t make it 12 this season, especially given they now have Kane leading the line.

Furthermore, United also believed that Kane would think United were not ready to challenge for the major trophies he hopes to win such as league titles and the Champions League.

The report also states that United were unsure about Kane’s potential salary requests with the Englishman reportedly after a whopping £30m-a-year salary. That’s around £575,000-a-week and although United are no strangers to coughing up significant wages, this time around they decided such fees were too high. Although it is unproven as to whether this salary request was genuine, it would help to explain why United would be put off the move.

After finally completing his move this morning, Kane shared a heartfelt message to Tottenham fans and his teammates on social media: “Hi everyone, I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I will be leaving the club today. Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now. Sad to be leaving the club I have spent nearly 20 years of my life at. From an 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now there's been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I'll cherish forever.”

Despite the heartbreak, Spurs fans will be pleased to hear that Kane didn’t rule out a return in the future: “I'll be watching this season, good luck to Tottenham, good luck to the whole club and yeah it's not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future, but it's a thank you and I will see you soon.”

Premier League season openers for Spurs & United

Tottenham face Brentford on Sunday under new manager Ange Postecoglou off the back of a train wreck of a campaign last season, including an explosive interview from Antonio Conte where he essentially asked the club to sack him. Hopes heading into this new season are reserved, but quietly optimistic given Postecoglou’s attacking brand of football and the signing of James Maddison, but losing Kane on the eve of their opener will likely prove a significant blow to their hopes for the season.

As for United, they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on Monday night as they look to make the most of a kind run of early fixtures. They will, however, be beginning their campaign without their new forward Hojlund who has an injury that could keep him out for some weeks. The Dane is yet to make an appearance for the club in any form and United fans will be hoping he is back sooner rather than later and that he settles into the club quickly.

Last year, Manchester United relied on Marcus Rashford for many of their goals as the outside forward was forced to play more centrally and the hope is that the signing of Hojlund will help alleviate that burden and spread the goalscoring across the whole attack.