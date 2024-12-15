Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United were denied a penalty in their Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday afternoon after Ruben Dias brought Rasmus Hojlund down in the box in the 64th minute of the game.

In what was a dreary all-Manchester affair, Josko Gvardiol latched onto Kevin De Bruyne’s cross, one that deflected off Amad in the process, to open the scoring, but one of the main talking points came just short of midway through the second half.

Hojlund, who was bearing down on Ederson's goal, controlled the ball with his chest before Dias, in an attempt to prevent the young Dane from letting a shot off, tumbled the striker to the floor with an extending leg across his midriff.

While defender-turned-pundit Gary Neville was perplexed over how referee Anthony Taylor waved play on after the Portuguese international made no contact with the ball inside his own penalty area, former Premier League official Mike Dean simply replied: "I thought it was a natural coming together. I don't think that's enough in a game like this, mate."

Neville said: "It was clumsy, that we do know. It may have just been a coming together but Dias seemed to step across the Manchester United striker. I think there's something in it, his left leg goes across Hojlund's knee."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: This is the lowest position (13th) that Manchester United have started a Premier League Manchester derby since August 2007 when they were 16th.

The Premier League Match Centre took to X (formerly Twitter) to give a reason as to why the man in the middle made the correct decision with all parties deeming it a natural coming together between Hojlund, regarded as one of the best young players in world football, and Dias.

“The referee’s call of no penalty for the challenge between Højlund and Dias was checked and confirmed by VAR, deeming it was normal contact.”

Later on in the half, Manchester United were given a spot kick after Amad was brought down by Matheus Nunes in the box. This time it was awarded by Taylor and Bruno Fernandes, with the armband wrapped around his bicep, converted. Amad bagged another last-minute winner to shell shock the reigning champions.