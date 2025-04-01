When asked to name a few Manchester United legends, any football fan will instantly think of George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton. After achieving so much with the Red Devils, the pair are synonymous with the very best of British football.

Their exploits at Old Trafford saw both recognised among the very finest of their era, with Charlton claiming the Ballon d'Or in 1966 and Best doing just the same two years later. In short, they were two players of near-unparalleled talent who graced he pitch together in a golden period for the English club.

However, it may surprise some to learn that their relationship was not particularly good. In fact, it got to the point where Best refused to play in Charlton's testimonial match against Celtic, saying that "to do so would be hypocritical."

Best and Charlton Had Opposing Values

"They would not even pass the ball to each other”

Although they are both considered players of a similar generation, there is a nine-year age gap between the pair. That seems to be a key reason for their differences at Man United. After all, Best – in both his style of play and off-field antics – represented the youth revolution of the 1960s.

Charlton, who had been born in 1937, seemed to take issue with these values. “I just don’t understand him,” he said of Best in April 1973 (via the Guardian). “What do you come into football for? It’s your duty to give your best to the people who come to support you, but he didn’t seem to see this.”

Best, meanwhile, accused Bobby of having “a holier than thou attitude”, commenting, “I wish I could hear him say ‘f***’, just once.”

A key issue may have been a sort of power struggle in the post-Matt Busby era. When the iconic manager retired in 1969, Charlton was 31 and past his peak. Best was just 22, but incredibly had already won his last trophy.

The Nothern Irishman seemed to think that it was time to move on from players like Charlton, viewing him as “part of the problem”. His senior teammate was growing ever concerned with the forward's attitude and drinking problem. However, with new manager Frank O’Farrell not taking action, Charlton – who didn't enjoy conflict off the pitch – let his frustration fester.

Animosity between the two was so strong, in fact, that when Best was asked who the biggest influence over his career had been, he replied, “Cissie Charlton” (Bobby’s mother).

Charlton’s biographer, Leo McKinstry summed it up best, saying:

“George Best found Bobby dour and aloof while Bobby hated Best’s lack of professionalism. So bitter was the Best-Charlton feud in the early 1970s that they would not even pass the ball to each other.”

Man Utd Struggled Post-Matt Busby

Charlton Would Snub Best's Testimonial