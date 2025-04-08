Phil Foden was subjected to 'classless' chants about his mother throughout the Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon. The chants, aimed at the 25-year-old by Man United fans, could be heard throughout the first-half and when he was substituted.

The Manchester City star clearly heard the chants directed towards him and fan footage has emerged showing him react with a series of gestures - including putting his thumb up to the crowd. After a quiet performance, he made way for Jeremy Doku in the 57th minute.

Pep Guardiola gave Foden a warm embrace when he made his way off the pitch and then hit out at those responsible for the chants in his post-match interview, saying they should be 'ashamed'. He said: “Lack of class. But it's not United, it's the people, you know? We are so exposed, people who are on the screen in world football - managers, owners, and football players especially.

“Honestly, I don't understand the mind of the people involving the mum of Phil, it's a lack of integrity, class, and they should be ashamed.”

Manchester United Won't be Punished by FA For The Chants

The reason why has emerged