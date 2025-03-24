Manchester United star Patrick Dorgu has changed his name on the club's official website and on teamsheets after a request was made by his family. The full-back moved to Old Trafford in January after making a name for himself at Lecce in Serie A. He joined the Italian side's academy in 2022 and quickly progressed into the first team within a year.

He then became a key figure in the Lecce first team and caught the attention of some of the biggest football teams in the world. It was the Red Devils who snapped him up, though, making him one of Ruben Amorim's first-ever signings at the club in the winter transfer window and he's gotten off to a strong start in England.

He's impressed on the left side of defence and quickly won over fans of the Red Devils. Now, his family have personally requested for his name to be changed on United's official website and teamsheets going forward.

Dorgu Has Added Chinazaekpere to His Name

It's to pay respect to his heritage

Going forwards, the star will be listed as Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu on United's official club platforms. It comes after his family personally requested for the change to be made and is down to a desire to pay respect to his heritage and his religion. While the 20-year-old was born in Denmark and represents the nation, his parents are both Nigerian and Chinazaekpere roughly translates from Igbo as 'God answers prayers'.

News of the change and the reasons behind it were confirmed by United to the Manchester Evening News. In an article written by the club last week, with quotes shared via the Daily Mail, they addressed Dorgu's start to life at Old Trafford and spoke about his heritage and family. They said: "Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu has been a Manchester United player for only a matter of weeks but the early signs have been encouraging. One of four children, Patrick - who has a Christian middle name - is surrounded by a family who is religious but also embedded in sport, with two brothers who are footballers and a sister who plays handball."

Dorgu has played six times so far for United, with appearances coming in the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup.

