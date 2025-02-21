The reason why Manchester United sacked Sporting Director Dan Ashworth just five months into his tenure at the club has been revealed. It was announced on Wednesday during the club's latest financial quarterly results that a combined £14.5 million was spent on staff compensation - that being the dismissals of Erik ten Hag and Ashworth - the latter of whom cost United £4.1 million, having only joined in July.

Ashworth was seen as a pivotal part of the football operations team at Old Trafford after the Red Devils were forced to engage in long-winded negotiations to prize him away from Newcastle. Therefore, it was a shock when his sudden departure was announced in December. However, it has now been revealed exactly how the costly mistake came to be.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Related
Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'Furious' With Dan Ashworth Ahead of Man Utd Exit

Sir Jim Ratcliffe pulled the plug on Dan Ashworth amid a tense relationship between the pair.

Ashworth Too 'UK Focused' According to Report

It is claimed United failed to do sufficient due diligence on the Englishman

Dan Ashworth

According to a report from the Daily Mail, it is claimed that Ashworth was initially brought to the club as he was viewed as one of the best sporting directors in the world, and that INEOS chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, was keen to introduce people with British expertise. While the 53-year-old certainly fitted the bill given his time working for the FA and his track record at both Brighton and Newcastle, his approach was seen as too UK-focused.

It is alleged by an insider at the club that Ashworth's lack of expert knowledge outside of the British Isles was a disappointment and not what his employers had initially hoped for. It was also suggested that Ashworth's list of potential replacements for Erik ten Hag were too conservative and not in keeping with the vision of the club moving forward. It was rumoured at the time that one of these names was former England manager Gareth Southgate.

EPL_Sold Me for £1m
Related
'Man Utd's Sporting Director Sold me for £1m - Now I'm One of the Best Forwards in the World'

After being sold for just £1 million, the forward has gone on to become one of the best in the world.

All Man Utd Transfer Business Under Dan Ashworth

Player

Transfer

Cost

Joshua Zirkzee

Bologna to Man United

£36.5m

Leny Yoro

LOSC Lille to Man United

£52.2m

Matthijs de Ligt

Bayern Munich to Man United

£38.6m

Noussair Mazraoui

Bayern Munich to Man United

£12.8m

Manuel Ugarte

PSG to Man United

£42.5m

Anthony Martial

Man United to AEK Athens

Free

Brandon Williams

Man United to TBC

Free

Scott McTominay

Man United to Napoli

£25.4m

Hannibal Mejbri

Man United to Burnley

£5.4m

Mason Greenwood

Man United to Marseille

£26m

Willy Kambwala

Man United to Villarreal

£9.7m

Facundo Pellistri

Man United to Panathinaikos

£5.1m

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Man United to West Ham

£15m

Donny van de Beek

Man United to Girona

£500k

Raphael Varane

Man United to Como

Free

Omari Forson

Man United to Monza

Free

It was also implied that the former Newcastle man was short on solutions and heavy on negatives during a 'state of the club' presentation he delivered to staff, which underwhelmed some involved.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 21/02/2025.