Highlights Manchester United are pursuing Leny Yoro irrespective of the fact he would rather join a different club.

Yoro's widely reported preference is to join European champions Real Madrid.

Madrid are not willing to match United's offer for the teenager, after the Red Devils agreed a £52million fee for the 18-year-old.

Talk of Leny Yoro moving from Lille to Manchester United is hotting up, with reports suggesting United have agreed a fee with the Ligue 1 side to land the 18-year-old centre-back. United are in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer, with Raphael Varane having left the club as a free agent, and the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire to potentially follow.

United's defenders all struggled with injuries during the 2023-24 campaign, with the situation getting so bad towards the end of the season that midfielder Casemiro was forced to fill in at centre-back. As a result, Erik ten Hag is clearly prioritising strengthening in that area of the pitch as United look to bounce back from a dismal campaign domestically and in Europe.

United's Defender Pursuit

Red Devils eyeing reinforcements after injury-hit season

The three names United are chasing have been obvious for some time now: Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt and Lille teenager Yoro. So far, United have seen two bids for Branthwaite rejected by Everton - the latest of which was worth up to £50million - while the prospective De Ligt deal could be impacted by what happens with United's pursuit of Yoro.

For now, it is United's pursuit of Yoro that appears to have taken centre stage, with the Red Devils said to have agreed a fee rising to £52million to sign the youngster. That's an enormous amount of money for a player with potential, and as well as the fact that United would be taking a risk by spending so much money on an unproven youngster, there are also widespread reports that the player favours a move to Real Madrid.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro played 90 minutes in 29 of Lille's 34 Ligue 1 games last season.

Few would blame Yoro for wanting to join the European champions. They have the best squad in world football by some distance, the climate in Madrid is preferable to the climate in Manchester, and they are more likely to win major trophies in the immediate future than United.

L'Équipe reported that Yoro's preference is to move to Madrid, and that he is also open to joining Paris Saint-Germain, but isn't keen on a move to Manchester. If that is the case, why are United pursuing him? Ten Hag should be building a squad for the future, and should Yoro develop into the player United are clearly expecting him to, he will inevitably end up pining for a move to Madrid in a few years anyway.

Where Madrid Stand on Yoro

Champions League winners unwilling to match United bid

It's reported that Madrid don't currently want to pay any more than €20million for Yoro. That is less than a third of what United are willing to pay, which is why Lille are keen for the player to move to Manchester. Should he remain at Lille, Yoro will become a free agent when his contract with the Ligue 1 club expires next summer, and he will have his pick of clubs to join.

If United are to sign Yoro, it sounds like the De Ligt deal may fall by the wayside. The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that the current expectation is that United would sign one or the other, rather than both players.

'Given a deal for De Ligt looks relatively straightforward if United choose to proceed, at present they seem to be prioritising Yoro and exploring whether the Frenchman can be convinced to join them rather than hold out for Real Madrid.' David Ornstein on United's interest in De Ligt and Yoro

De Ligt has several years' experience playing at the highest level with Ajax, Juventus and Bayern Munich, and while some fans might understandably wonder why he has moved around so much during his career, which is still only a few years old, the fact that Bayern's fans started a petition to keep him suggests he is highly regarded in Bavaria.

Signing De Ligt, who actually wants to join United, for a lower fee than Yoro would command feels like a no-brainer. If the Yoro deal doesn't work out and the De Ligt deal falls through, United will end up kicking themselves. The choice is obvious.