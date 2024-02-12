Highlights Manchester United's first goal in their game against Aston Villa only stood thanks to a mistake from the officials.

Rasmus Hojlund benefited from the error, allowing him to open the scoring at Villa Park.

Thanks to the controversial moment, Manchester United went on to win the game and move closer to Aston Villa in the Premier League standings.

Manchester United came away with all three points in their most recent Premier League game, beating Aston Villa 2-1 away from home. However, replays suggest that the Red Devils were lucky to see their first goal stand due to an offside in the build-up.

It took 17 minutes for the away team to take the lead at Villa Park, with Rasmus Hojlund finishing from close range after Harry Maguire got his head on the end of a corner. But in the post-game analysis, it has become clear that the set-piece should not have been given in the first place.

Shortly before the corner, Man Utd had a freekick. It was taken by Luke Shaw who looked to find Casemiro in the Villa penalty box. Replays show that the Brazilian was in an offside position, although he didn't make any contact with the ball.

As per the FA rules, because the midfielder challenged for the ball, the flag should have gone up to award Villa a free kick. Instead, the linesman missed the offside and awarded a corner to the Red Devils, from which they scored the opener.

Laws of the game

11.2 Offside offence

Some fans may believe that Casemiro was fine to be offside as he didn't make contact with the ball, but the laws of the game state it's an offside offence when a player is:

clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent or

making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball

What's more, because the linesman did not spot the offence in the moment, VAR could not then go back and rule out the goal because the resulting set piece marked a new phase of play. Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane noted the double injustice of the goal, suggesting that it also probably wasn't a foul when Man United were awarded a free-kick originally. He explained:

"It wasn't a free-kick in the first place. That will frustrate Villa more."

Man United pick up all three points at Villa Park

Rio Ferdinand mocks Douglas Luiz's celebration

Of course, this single goal wasn't enough to decide the game and for a while it looked as though Villa would pick up a point, regardless of the referee's mistake. Indeed, Douglas Luiz turned the ball in from close range to level the scores in the 67th minute of the game.

The Brazilian midfielder opted to celebrate in a rather humorous fashion but this came back to haunt him as Scott McTominay bagged a late winner. The Man United star headed home with four minutes of normal time to play, which was enough to seal the win.

Rio Ferdinand later tried to mock the Villan for his celebration, but Luiz simply explained that he did it because it's "carnaval time in Brazil" right now.

Regardless of all that, Erik ten Hag will be delighted as his side now sit sixth in the Premier League. The win actually draws them within five points of Aston Villa who are one place above the Red Devils.