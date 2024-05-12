Highlights Old Trafford's neglect became even more evident after Manchester United's loss against Arsenal, as the stadium flooded both inside and out.

Man United's stadium has not seen significant improvements since 2006, falling behind rivals who have invested heavily.

Gary Neville and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have suggested building a new stadium may be the best route rather than paying to address Old Trafford's issues.

Manchester United play their home games in one of the most famous stadiums in world football, Old Trafford. However, the historic old ground is now showing the effects of decades of neglect as fingers have been pointed in the direction of the Glazer family.

During Manchester United's disappointing 1-0 loss at home against Arsenal, the downpour of rain towards the end showed some of the inefficiencies of the stadium as water poured into the stands and even onto the concourse. This is just one of many examples of the work that will need to be done by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS if they are to catch up with the homes of other top Premier League clubs. View the videos below:

There have been many appointments made to the higher-up positions in the club and an outcry for wholesale changes in the playing staff, but Ratcliffe's first piece of significant business may come with his plans to rejuvenate the stadium. With a global fan base spanning millions, it would be expected that the facilities of one of the biggest clubs in world football would match the ambitions of those connected to the Red Devils.

The Neglect of Old Trafford

Little work has been done on the ground since 2006

Some of the greatest players in the world used to play at the ground famously named the 'Theatre of Dreams' under Sir Alex Ferguson. But as the standard of the football on the pitch has fallen off a cliff since those days, as has the quality of the stadium.

The 76,000 capacity at Old Trafford was facilitated before the Glazers took over the club in 2005. While the family purchased Manchester United in 2005, plans had already been agreed to make changes to the stadium to increase the number of fans that could get into the ground.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Old Trafford's capacity of 76,000 is higher than any other Premier League stadium.

To highlight the lack of care shown towards the home of the football club, some of their biggest rivals have spent exponentially more money on improving their own grounds and overtaking Old Trafford. Tottenham built their own state-of-the-art stadium for around £1.4 billion, while Manchester City have spent £374 million and Liverpool have outlaid £278 million on renovations. In comparison, Man United's total expenditure on stadium improvements in the same period (11 years) is £118 million, according to Swiss Ramble.

Per The Daily Mail, the club invested money in making Old Trafford COVID-safe and improving the disability facilities at the ground. However, it's been claimed the desired work to be done could leave the football team looking for a temporary home. Former managing director, Richard Arnold, said in 2018 (per BBC Sport):

"It's a very complex engineering challenge to deliver. It would be a multi-season challenge and it isn't certain that there's a way of doing it which doesn't render us homeless."

Old Trafford Shows Signs of Decay

Part of the roof collapsed in 2023

As already mentioned, there were signs of the poor state of what used to be one of the best stadiums on the planet during a Premier League loss against Arsenal. Videos emerged online of the rain lashing down onto not only the pitch but also the stands where supporters had been sitting. View the video below:

It's a sorry state of affairs for such a huge institution, and it's not the first time these issues have reared their head. Back in November 2023, two Man United fans were allegedly hit by concrete that fell from the ceiling of the stadium, per The Daily Mirror. This occurred during the women's Manchester derby.

Following the incident, Gary Neville was firm in his assessment of the neglect shown towards Old Trafford by the Glazer family as he told the Daily Mail:

"The Glazer family have, for years, been warned about a lack of investment in Old Trafford. They have overseen a decline for 20 years in which it has gone from being one of the best stadiums in the world to one that can't even get into the top 10 in the UK and Ireland. This is an all-time low."

The Red Devils' legend is in favour of a new stadium being built rather than renovation work being done to correct the problems faced by the historic ground. He went on to say: "I actually think that it would be the right move [building a new stadium]. I think by the time that they have spent money on Old Trafford, the existing one, then I think you would be better off building a brand new, better, super stadium."

These sentiments have been echoed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe earlier in the year, who has stated he wants to oversee the construction of 'a national stadium in the north of England'. Whatever happens going forward, no one connected to the club will want to see too many more examples of the scenes at the Arsenal game.