Manchester United's deal to sign Manuel Ugarte will not be completed in time for the PSG midfielder to make his debut against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils are on the cusp of signing the Uruguay international ahead of Friday's 11pm transfer deadline, but he will not be available to take on their Northwest rivals in the most high-profile game of the Premier League season so far this weekend.

Ugarte Deal Still on Track

But midfielder won't feature against Liverpool

GIVEMESPORT understands United's deal for the 23-year-old is still on track to be completed ahead of the 11pm cut-off on Friday evening. However, squads for this weekend's Premier League fixtures needed to be registered by midday on Friday and Ugarte had not been confirmed as a signing by that point.

The agreement with the French champions is believed to be worth an initial £42.2m, potentially rising to £50.7m, and is expected to go ahead as planned.

He won't feature against Liverpool in Sunday's 4.30pm kickoff, but GMS sources have revealed that United believe the midfielder wouldn't have been ready to start or feature heavily anyway - even if they had wrapped up a deal in time to include him in this weekend's squad for the Reds' visit to Old Trafford.

Ugarte Will Add Steel to Ten Hag's Midfield

More balance in the engine room

Ugarte will bring some impressive aggression and energy to United's engine room, which has struggled to shield the defence at times over the last twelve months. The South American averaged 3.9 tackles per game in the French top flight last term - the highest rate in the division - and produced the exact same output in his final league campaign with Sporting Lisbon.

Erik ten Hag won't be luxury to that tenacity on Sunday but the PSG man's statistics suggest he will be a positive influence out of possession throughout the remainder of the campaign.

Statistics courtesy of Whoscored.