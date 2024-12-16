Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea continued their terrific run in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over London rivals Brentford on Sunday evening – but fans were left perplexed over how Marc Cucurella earned himself a red card after the full-time whistle.

On home soil, goals from Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson in the 43rd and 80th minute, respectively, saw Bryan Mbuemo’s 90th-minute strike become merely a consolation for Thomas Frank’s Bees as they now drop back into the bottom half.

The west Londoners - in Maresca’s maiden campaign at the helm - have reigned triumphant in 10 of their 15 Premier League outings, scoring a myriad of goals in the process, and are now residing in second in the standings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cucurella’s diving header against Brentford was his first Premier League goal for Chelsea.

After the final whistle blew and the home players were basking in their victory, Cucurella was, however, involved in a conflict with Brentford’s Kevin Schade. As a result, despite the game being over, he picked up a second yellow card and a dismissal.

The clash saw both sets of players lock horns in what were ugly scenes at Stamford Bridge as the aforementioned Schade was also cautioned by referee Peter Bankes for his involvement in the post-match scuffle.

Cucurella – regarded as one of the best left-backs in the top flight – had only been mere minutes earlier for a dangerous challenge on Fabio Carvalho but Bankes saw enough from the melee to show him the first red card of his career.

Taking to X (formerly Twittter), the Premier League Match Centre suggested that Cucurella was issued a second yellow for ‘adopting an aggressive attitude’ in the aftermath of a victory that saw them retain their spot behind Liverpool in the table.

"The referee issued a second yellow card to Cucurella for adopting an aggressive attitude. Schade was also booked for the same offence."

The 26-year-old, a 13-cap Spain international, will now miss his side’s trip to Everton as they look to build on their momentum heading into the turn of the year.

Speaking in the wake of their all-important victory, Blues chief Maresca suggested, per The Mirror, that such incidents need to be ironed out and that Chelsea, as a group, ‘can do better’. "I didn't see the second yellow card. The referee said the second yellow card was for bad attitude. There are things we can do better."

The Italian's opposite number in Frank also touched on the incident in his post-match interview. Although he praised the Chelsea defender for being a 'top player', the Danish tactician didn't appreciate his theatrics and suggested that he would be more than happy to hash it out.