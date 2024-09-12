"The restaurants and the playgrounds for my daughter are pretty cool!"

Marcel Hartel laughed as he talked about his transition to the United States, a move which left many back home in Europe surprised, especially the UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga clubs that were interested in his services. He instead opted for a move across the Atlantic.

The 28-year-old German midfielder joined St. Louis CITY SC this summer on a four-year Designated Player (DP) contract, moving his wife and daughter to a new country in search of a new challenge. Hartel spoke exclusively to GIVEMESPORT about his new adventure.

"I was sitting with my family at the table, and we were talking about all options I had," Hartel said via phone. "The most exciting next step in my career was to come to the MLS . It was always a big dream for me and my family to leave Germany, to see how the culture is in another country, how the quality in the other leagues is compared to Germany. I think so far it was a perfect decision to come to the MLS and to St. Louis."

[Editor's Note: Quotes in this story were slightly edited for clarity.]

Marcel Hartel: A Man In Demand

After a stellar 2023-24 campaign, the midfielder had interest from many top teams

Hartel wasn't starved for options. After leading FC St. Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga last season with 17 goals and 12 assists, Hartel drew interest from many high-level teams in Europe. Those interested included teams in the UEFA Champions League, according to reports. Hartel was instead convinced by compatriot and St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel to join the second-year club in MLS.

"I have to say Lutz [Pfannenstiel] did a lot of things that helped me decide to come to the States and to St. Louis," Hartel said. "He had a big part of it. I could feel the trust and the respect in me."

Hartel's Instant Impact in St. Louis

New DP has hit the ground running in MLS, revitalizing a struggling club

It often takes players an extended period of time to adapt to MLS, especially when arriving from Europe. The climate, the travel, and the other idiosyncrasies of North American soccer can make acclimation an arduous process.

Not so for Hartel.

The midfielder and set-piece specialist slotted straight into the St. Louis starting lineup and has hit the ground running, logging three goals and three assists in his first seven games with his new club across all competitions. A lot of that has to do with how St. Louis have welcomed him.

The club has established a significant foundation of both German players and players with Bundesliga experience, making it easy for Hartel to fit right in. Five members of the St. Louis roster have spent time in the Bundesliga, including Cedric Teuchert, Hartel's former teammate with the German Under-21 national team.

"I talked especially to Ceddy," Hartel smiled. "He was here before me. I asked him how it is there so far, the first sort of things he saw. He helped me a lot to make my decision. He talked to us about the facility, the city, the stadium, and the fans. He was a big part [of the decision] when I talked to him."

Throughout the conversation, Hartel repeatedly mentioned the quality in MLS — that of the facilities, which he compared to those only seen at the top three or four clubs in Germany, and the quality of players on the field that stood out to him when he made his decision to move to the States.

"So far against the opponents I've played, you can see that the teams had a lot of quality," he noted. "We had to play hard against them, but we have also big quality in our team. And if you see how our way is going, you can see positive strides. I think we've played very well, actually, but I think we need a bit more time to get the results."

Credit: Scott Rovak-Imagn Images

Leaving a Mark at St. Pauli

Hartel left the Bundesliga club after three years and a magical promotion

Leaving St. Pauli wasn't easy for Hartel. In 107 appearances across three seasons with the Hamburg outfit, Hartel scored 28 goals in all competitions, including a team-leading 17 goals for St. Pauli last season in the 2. Bundesliga as they earned promotion to the German top flight. Hartel opted to leave at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, choosing not to continue with the club in the Bundesliga in search of other opportunities.

"Of course, I was a bit sad to leave St. Pauli," he said. "It was a very special three years I had there. It was a special club. We felt very happy in Hamburg. Of course, in the other way, I was very excited to move to the U.S., to St. Louis City. Both ways are good."

Hartel's MLS Ambitions

Former St. Pauli star is in St. Louis to win silverware

Hartel wants to win MLS Cup. Every player does. Despite St. Louis's current position — 13th place in the Western Conference with 28 points from 28 matches — he's bought into the long-term project.

As far as this year, only nine teams will make the postseason in the Western Conference, and St. Louis sit eight points adrift of the playoff zone with just 18 points still up for grabs in 2024. They will need a sensational run of victories to end the season in order to contend for the final spots.

The final six matches for St. Louis feature three home games and three away: vs. Minnesota (Sept. 14), at San Jose (Sept. 21), vs. Sporting KC (Sept. 28), at LAFC (Oct. 2), vs. Houston (Oct. 5) and at Minnesota (Oct. 19). The two matches against Minnesota United are massive because they are one of the teams St. Louis are chasing.

"We believe in our quality and the way we are going now that we can reach something special," he said. "I have big goals, so in the end, this is to win the MLS [Cup]."