Marco Asensio will be allowed to play for Aston Villa in their Champions League quarter-final, despite the fact the Spaniard will be coming up against his parent club Paris Saint-Germain. Asensio moved to Villa Park on loan at the end of the January transfer window and has been in scintillating form, grabbing eight goals in his first 11 appearances for the club which has led to rumours of a future permanent deal being struck.

With Unai Emery's men facing a stiff test in the form of the recently crowned Ligue 1 champions, he needs everyone at his disposal for Villa to take the initiative in the first leg. Therefore, it will be music to his ears that his most recent addition will be able to feature due to a lesser-known UEFA rule.

UEFA Rules Allow Asensio to Feature Against PSG

Villa were impacted by the same law earlier in the season