Marcus Rashford’s absence from the Manchester United squad can be traced back to a conversation Ruben Amorim had with him about a night out within 48 hours of the 4-0 victory over Everton at the start of December, according to a new report. United's No. 10 has found playing time difficult to come by in recent weeks and admitted that he feels ready for a 'new challenge' away from Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has been excluded from Amorim's squad for four matches, initially due to reports of poor training performances and issues with his attitude around teammates. He is also set to miss the Red Devils' trip to Anfield this weekend because of illness. Despite much attention on the former England international's struggle to replicate the form he showed when he first rose to prominence, a new report from The Athletic claims his social life has come under scrutiny with his new manager.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 24 appearances this season, Marcus Rashford has found the back of the net just seven times, providing a further three assists.

Amorim has previously expressed his preference for players to avoid bars close to match days and inquired about Rashford's activities. The England forward assured Amorim he had been misinformed about a late-night outing. However, just three days later, Rashford was left out of the starting line-up for the trip to Arsenal. While rotation played a part, questions about his social life also influenced Amorim's decision, setting Rashford on a path from which it may be hard to return.

Reason Why Rashford Has Been Excluded From Matchday Squads

The Englishman's social life is affecting his United future

Since their conversation following the Everton game, Amorim has given Rashford just 118 minutes of playing time out of a possible 720. He featured for the final half-hour against both Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, then started against Viktoria Plzen, though Amorim substituted him after 56 minutes due to a lacklustre performance.

Two days later, on Saturday, December 14, in the final training session before the Manchester City match that produced a surprising victory, Rashford reportedly delivered a disappointing display at United’s Carrington base, with some sources from The Athletic mentioning he appeared fatigued.

Rumours circulated that Rashford had gone out the night before—on the Friday, just 48 hours before the game—with accounts of this reaching people at United. However, those close to the player firmly deny these claims. Rashford is also known to feel that while he faces much more scrutiny over his social life, his behaviour is no different from that of other top-flight players.

Amorim makes his decisions based on what he observes firsthand, taking into account all factors. When the United line-up and squad for the derby at the Etihad Stadium were shared in the team’s WhatsApp group that Saturday evening, it was evident to the players that their new head coach had taken decisive action to shake up Rashford. Amorim’s treatment of Rashford is aligned with those above him at United, namely INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox.

However, this approach has yet to yield results, and it seems increasingly probable that the only path forward for the locally-born academy graduate is away from Old Trafford. Rashford is the highest earner at the club, making a staggering £300,000 per week, and he now appears to be firmly in the "get rid" category for the squad's future plans.