The BMF Title is a representation of hard-nosed fighters who are never looking for the safest path to victory. It is the newest belt in the UFC’s rotation of titles, but when it is on the line, you can bet there will be blood spilled. The belt was born out of a fan movement and returns at UFC 300.

UFC CEO Dana White has always tried to be a man of the people, and following UFC pioneer Mark “The Hammer” Coleman's unbelievable heroism, it was confirmed that the UFC’s first heavyweight champion will be wrapping the BMF Title around the waist of the winner. It will no doubt be a special moment when Coleman enters the cage on Saturday night.

History of the BMF Title

The belt has become a symbol of honor among UFC fighters

Since the BMF title was introduced to UFC fans back in 2019, the belt’s identity and who wraps it around the winner has been a fun, ever-evolving aside from the undisputed titles. The belt first appeared at UFC 244 when none other than The Rock put the strap on Jorge Masivdal after a dominant performance over Nate Diaz.

The next chapter for the belt came at UFC 291 when Masvidal wrapped it around Justin Gaethje when he scored a huge head kick knockout in his long-awaited rematch over Dustin Poirier. Now, the belt is on the line at UFC 300 as Max Holloway moves up a weight class to test his will against Gaethje.

Mark Coleman's Hall of Fame Resume

The former UFC heavyweight champion recently became a hero

UFC

Coleman is one of the most credentialed wrestlers to ever cross over into MMA. “The Hammer” was a collegiate champion and also competed in the Olympic games. After leaving the mats behind, Coleman jumped into the octagon to test his skills. It was at UFC 10 that Coleman found his true calling as the Ohio native won an eight-man bracket which took place in one night.

While Coleman’s fighting resume is held in high regard, what has gotten him back in the headlines was a fight for his life. Last month, Coleman swooped in to grab and remove his parents from a house fire. Coleman collapsed after his heroic efforts and was airlifted to a local hospital. The smoke inhalation was so severe that “The Godfather of Ground-and-Pound” was labeled as critical condition. Luckily, Coleman is a savage and took to social media to assure fans he is alive and well.

Mark Coleman Returns at UFC 300

Legend returns in Las Vegas

Sometimes the fight community can focus less on the negative storylines surrounding this wild sport and more on what really matters like Coleman’s selfless act. With the push from all the people involved with the UFC; fans; media; fighters, getting Coleman to present the BMF title at UFC 300 became a reality:

When Dana White was asked by a reporter at Thursday’s press conference if we can get “The Hammer” to wrap the BMF belt around the winner, White simply replied, “Done!”. Fans went berserk and the 26 athletes respectfully clapped for the heartfelt guarantee.

Coleman was given a full walk to the Octagon during the UFC 300 pay-per-view, with the capacity crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas giving the legend a standing ovation.