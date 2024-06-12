Highlights Marvin Harrison Jr. is a generational talent expected to have a hall-of-fame career as a top receiver from the 2024 rookie class.

Harrison Jr. has unique route-running abilities, excellent hands, and an eye-popping catch radius that sets him apart.

Arizona's offensive depth and QB Kyler Murray make Harrison Jr. poised for immediate success and a potential playoff run in his rookie season.

The Arizona Cardinals' offseason is underway, highlighted by a strong rookie class going into mandatory minicamp. Following a 4-13 campaign riddled with injuries, the Cardinals needed to draft well for top-end talent as well as depth. Arizona landed some immediate contributors from the 2024 draft class, picking up players like Max Melton, Trey Benson, and Darius Robinson.

Headlining Arizona's rookie class is star wideout, Marvin Harrison Jr., who many believe is a generational talent at receiver with a 6'4", 209-pound frame and elite athleticism and route-running ability.

At Ohio State, Harrison Jr. was regarded as the top receiver in the country after back-to-back 1,200-yard seasons and a Belintnikoff Award in 2023. In his three-year career, Harrison Jr. totaled 155 receptions for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns and was named to All-American teams, both unanimously.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Marvin Harrison Jr. is just the 11th player in Big Ten history to earn two unanimous All-Amercian nods

With a potential hall-of-fame career ahead, here's why Harrison Jr. will finish with the best career of all receivers from the 2024 rookie class.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Scouting Report

Son of HOFer Looking to build a legacy of his own

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Coming out of Ohio State, many believe Harrison Jr. is next in line of a strong recent history of Buckeyes wideouts, including receivers like Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Harrison Jr. was very productive in his sophomore and junior campaigns, finishing the 2023 season as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Harrison Jr.'s skill set is rare for his size, displaying smooth route-running ability and an eye-popping catch radius in his time in college. He is twitchy in his breaks and can cut on a dime, routinely losing defenders in man coverage. Harrison Jr. comes down with jump balls regularly and has strong hands to hang on to tough catches.

Along with his catch radius, Harrison Jr.'s ability to adjust his body positioning is unique, allowing him to contort his body and come down with difficult catches with amazing regularity. Harrison Jr. can win versus corners at all three levels and has the ability to make any catch on the field with exceptional physical tools.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State Stats (2021-2023) Season Receptions Receiving Yards Yards/Reception TDs 2021 11 139 12.6 3 2022 77 1,263 16.4 14 2023 67 1,211 18.1 14

Marvin Harrison Jr. Is Set Up for Success in Arizona

Harrison Jr.'s Pro Bowl QB will certainly be an advantage to start his career

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Going fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison Jr. is stepping into an ideal situation in Arizona and could see great success to start his career. Harrison Jr. has a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback to work with in Kyler Murray, a duo that's sure to open some eyes this season.

Harrison Jr. going to a team with a solid rushing attack will also help take some pressure off, with James Connor and Trey Benson set to lead an exciting running back room in 2024. Though the Cardinals had a down season in 2023, their offseason additions and rookie class will help bolster the roster going into the new season.

With talent across Arizona's offense at multiple positions, Harrison Jr. can step in and make an immediate impact for a team looking to return to the playoffs in 2024.

Arizona Cardinals 2023 Offensive Depth Chart Player Position Age Kyler Murray QB 26 James Conner RB 29 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 21 Michael Wilson WR 24 Zay Jones WR 29 Trey McBride TE 24 Paris Johnson Jr. LT 22 Isaiah Adams LG 23 Hjalte Froholdt C 27 Will Hernandez RG 28 Jonah Williams RT 26

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Outlook for the Future

The future is looking very bright for the first-year receiver

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Heading into a highly anticipated rookie season, Harrison Jr. will kick off what's sure to be an exciting career. In Arizona, Harrison Jr. will have the opportunity to succeed right away with plenty of talent around him and a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback under center.

The Cardinals also have their coach of the future in Johnathan Ganon, who game-planned wins over teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in 2023, showing the ability to coach big games.

The Cardinals will look to build on what was the 24th scoring offense in the NFL in 2023, and the 31st-ranked scoring defense, allowing an average of 26.8 points per game. Arizona is also set to be healthier overall in 2024, with injuries to key players such as Murray and Connor ultimately derailing their 2023 campaign.

Harrison Jr. is stepping into a great situation and could find himself in the playoffs early in his career. Individually, Harrison Jr. is set to be Murray's top target in Arizona's offense and will have the opportunity to post solid numbers from the start. Getting off to a hot start will prove Harrison Jr. deserves to be the fourth pick and the top receiver taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.