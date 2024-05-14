Highlights Success for Marvin Harrison Jr.'s rookie season needs to be defined by 1,000 receiving yards.

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off back-to-back 4-13 seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Three of the top five rookie receiving seasons of all time have occurred in last five seasons.

There's not a lot of gray area about what a successful rookie season for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. would look like.

For the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, it needs to be 1,000 receiving yards or bust. And hopefully a lot more than that.

Without those types of numbers from Harrison Jr., the most heralded wide receiver prospect in years, it's hard to imagine the Cardinals returning to the playoffs after back-to-back 4-13 seasons.

MHJ Arrives in the NFL with Massive Expectations

He should be able to eclipse his HOF father's 1996 rookie season

Harrison Jr. was viewed by many as the best overall prospect in a draft where quarterbacks went with the first three picks (from PFF):

[The Cardinals] get the No. 1 overall prospect on the consensus big board and one of the cleanest projections in the entire draft. Despite dealing with a step down in quarterback play last year, Harrison is one of two wide receivers who generated more than 1.0 PFF Wins Above Average (WAA) over the last two seasons.

Harrison Jr. was almost impossible to defend at Ohio State, where he was a two-time unanimous Associated Press All-American, two-time Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year, 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and 2023 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's top collegiate wide receiver.

It's a level of production and esteem the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison will have to achieve in the NFL if he wants his team—and his career—to live up to expectations.

Harrison Sr. wasn't nearly as highly-touted a prospect when he entered the league in 1996, going No. 19 overall to the Indianapolis Colts. However, he still put up a very solid freshman campaign, grabbing 64 receptions for 836 yards and eight touchdowns while catching passes from none other than current Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Marvin Harrison Sr. Rookie WR Ranks (1996) Category Harrison Rank Receptions 64 4th Receiving Yards 836 2nd TDs 8 T-2nd

Those numbers wouldn't even be the bare minimum in terms of expectations for MHJ, and realistically, they would represent a slightly disappointing rookie campaign. Instead, what MHJ should shoot for as his base line for production are the numbers that another 1996 rookie WR put up: Terry Glenn, who had one of the best rookie WR seasons of all-time.

The New England Patriots rookie led all first-year WRs with 90 receptions for 1,132 yards, and considering the pass-happy nature of the NFL now, Harrison Jr. should be able to eclipse those numbers easily, which also makes him a sneaky good betting play for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The Cardinals are gearing up to have one of the most surprising offenses in football with Kyler Murray, Trey McBride, and fellow rookie Trey Benson in the mix. However, the supporting cast will need Harrison Jr. to become a bonafide go-to guy to attract the lion's share of the defense's attention right out of the gates if they're going to be successful as a unit

Harrison Jr. Could Be Next Great Rookie Wide Receiver

Some of the greatest NFL rookie wide receiver season of all time have been in recent years

Three of the top five rookie seasons for wide receivers in pro football history have occurred in the last five years. That was highlighted by Los Angeles Rams rookie Puka Nacua, a fifth-round pick in 2023 who broke Houston Oilers wide receiver Bill Groman's 63-year-old record with 1,486 receiving yards in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Wide receivers have only been selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft three times; Texas Tech's Dave Parks by the San Francisco 49ers (1964), Nebraska's Irving Fryar by the New England Patriots in 1984, and USC's Keyshawn Johnson by the New York Jets in 1996.

Nacua also set the rookie record with 105 receptions, although it's worth pointing out that Nacua set the record in 17 games, while Groman's 72 receptions for 1,473 yards came in 13 games.

The biggest reason why Harrison Jr. hitting the 1,000-yard mark would be important for the Cardinals? Out of the top five rookie receiving seasons in NFL history, four of the players led their teams to the playoffs that season.

Included in that group, Groman's Oilers won the AFL championship in 1960 and Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase led his team to the Super Bowl with 1,455 receiving yards in 2021.

