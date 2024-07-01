Highlights A 21-year-old man climbed Signal Iduna Park during Germany vs Denmark for weather photos.

Dortmund police arrested the masked man, confirming no one in the arena was ever in any danger.

The man was carrying camera equipment, and the investigation is ongoing.

Dortmund Police have revealed that the mystery figure who was seen climbing to the top of the Signal Iduna Park during Germany vs Denmark did so for no reason other than to try and take photos of the adverse weather conditions on the night.

Germany's 2-0 win over Denmark in the Euro 2024 round of 16 was dramatic for a number of reasons. There were multiple incidences of VAR controversy, crazy weather conditions that forced the match to take a momentary pause, and maybe most bizarrely of all, a masked figure climbing to the top of the Signal Iduna Park in the middle of proceedings.

With the German Special Forces and a helicopter closing in, the mystery person was arrested after the game and was revealed to be a 21-year-old man. Initially, his reasons behind the stunt were completely unknown, and it was unclear whether there were any sinister motives behind the act. Now, there has been confirmation of why he did what he did.

He Climbed to the Top of the Stadium Because of the Weather

He wanted to take a photo of it

The masked man wasn't the only bit of drama from the evening. Earlier in the match, referee Michael Oliver was forced to temporarily suspend things due to some adverse weather conditions. Deafening thunder was combined with incredibly heavy rain and lightning strikes occurring dangerously close to the stadium.

Some fans were pictured having fun with the weather, dancing under heavy streams of water that were coming down inside the arena. One fan, though, decided to use the postponement to his advantage. That's why the mystery figure climbed to the top of the stadium. According to Dortmund police, in a statement they released on Sunday morning, the 21-year-old decided to climb to the roof of the arena in an attempt to take photos of the weather conditions from such an impressive position.

"According to initial findings, the 21-year-old wanted to take photos on the roof of the stadium, as he had done elsewhere in Germany. He was carrying camera equipment in a backpack. "At no point was there any danger to other people in the stadium. The Dortmund police are currently ruling out a political motivation."

So there has also been official confirmation that no one in the stadium was in any danger at any time during the man's ascent to the roof, which is a relief. That's not all they've said about the incident.

The Dortmund Police Shared Details of the Arrest

They revealed the man was carrying no dangerous objects

In their statement, the Dortmund Police went on to share more details of the situation and described the process in which the man was arrested. It took several hours to finally apprehend him, but he was carrying no dangerous weapons or objects at the time. Speaking in the statement, they said: "Since the police became aware of the situation in the stadium at 10:11 pm, they were able to observe the 21-year-old continuously and assess the situation at all times. He posed no danger. The police deployed their own forces, drones and a helicopter to ensure continuous observation.

"The man finally followed the police's instructions and returned to a walkway under the roof at 11:44 p.m. Special forces arrested him there, handcuffed him and searched him. The man was not carrying any dangerous objects with him."

They went on to reveal that he has since been released from police custody, but the investigation is not completed just yet and criminal proceedings are currently underway.