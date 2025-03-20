Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been enjoying a fruitful start to life with Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille outfit, but new reports have suggested that the former England international could be axed by the French club this summer.

Suspended by the Red Devils following accusations of domestic violence, the Carrington graduate then spent the 2023/24 campaign out on loan at Getafe – and was on the respective shopping lists of many European clubs in the summer of 2024.

It was the aforementioned Marseille who won the tug-of-war for his signature – and Greenwood, born and raised in Bradford, has been a regular for Les Phoceens since. But why could the summer represent the end of Greenwood’s stint in the south of France?

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: As of March 2025, Mason Greenwood is Ligue 1’s second-highest goalscorer (15) – he’s behind PSG’s Ousmane Dembele, who’s scored 21.

This season alone, Greenwood’s potency has come to the fore. In 28 appearances in all competitions, he’s plundered 16 goals and a further three assists as Marseille sit comfortably in second place, 19 points behind the table-topping Paris Saint-Germain.

His goalscoring exploits have ensured Marseille are in a race for Champions League football, but De Zerbi’s recent remarks suggest that it’s not all sunshine and flowers in the Stade Velodrome camp and, thus, more is expected of the winger.