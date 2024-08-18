Roberto De Zerbi started his reign as Marseille manager with a convincing 5-1 victory against Brest in Ligue 1. Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood scored twice in the comfortable win on his competitive debut for the club.

The 22-year-old joined the French outfit in the summer for a fee of £26.6 million from Premier League club Man United. It took just three minutes for him to get off the mark for his new employers, as Greenwood scored inside the opening exchanges after being released down the right flank.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Greenwood became Marseille's third most expensive signing in the club's history for a fee of £26.6 million.

His right-footed finish was then followed by another, this time from the penalty spot. He opted to use the same foot from 12 yards out despite being naturally left-footed. Greenwood isn't the first player to do this, as Ousmane Dembele used his 'weaker foot' to take a spot kick for France at Euro 2024.

He's been doing so for many years

While it seems unfathomable that a player would deliberately pass up the opportunity to take a penalty with their stronger foot, that's exactly what the Englishman did during Marseille's victory. It's not a new revelation, either, as the ex-United striker has previously stated (per GOAL):

"I prefer my left foot, just about, to my right foot. But it happened when I was in the Under-13s. I missed with my left foot against [Man] City when I was struggling in a game, and ever since I've just gone with the right foot."

This means it's been the better part of a decade since he decided to switch from taking penalties with his left foot to his right. The first goal he scored for Marseille shows he's more than capable on his weaker side.

It marks the fourth penalty goal of his senior career, having found the net for Manchester United against Tranmere Rovers before repeating the feat twice during his loan spell with La Liga side Getafe in the 2023/24 season. Having been handed the responsibility by his new manager on the first day of the campaign, it looks like Greenwood may now be the regular penalty taker for the French team following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure.

Mason Greenwood's Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Manchester United 129 35 12 Getafe 36 10 6 Marseille 1 2 1

Roberto De Zerbi on Greenwood Signing

The player needs to meet the 'demands' of the club

Greenwood was allowed to leave Old Trafford permanently after he was suspended by United and loaned to Getafe in 2023/24 following a police investigation by the Greater Manchester Police. After the case against him was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service, former Brighton manager De Zerbi was keen to secure the player's signature at his new club. The Italian explained how the player's father played a big role in getting him to sign for the Ligue 1 giants. De Zerbi stated (per L'Equipe):

“Greenwood is the first player I called. I spoke with his father, who must be the same age as me. I warned him about the demands of this club, telling him: 'OM is OM.' He replied: 'I remember the historic OM, which played in European Cup finals'.”

Paris Saint-Germain are the dominant force in French football and Marseille will be hoping De Zerbi's appointment will help to close the gap to the reigning champions. The club have also been active in the transfer market, with Greenwood's arrival being followed up with the loan signing of Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

