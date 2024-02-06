Highlights Manchester City's players had a lapse in concentration for Brentford's goal on Monday night, allowing Neal Maupay to score from a goal kick.

Despite both Maupay and Ivan Toney being in offside positions at the time of the kick, the laws of the game state that it is not possible to be offside from a goal kick.

Despite Brentford's clever goal, City outclassed their opponents and won the match 3-1, thanks to a hat-trick from Phil Foden.

Manchester City's players seemingly forgot the laws of the game during their 3-1 victory against Brentford on Monday night, with the Bees taking advantage of one of football's most basic laws for their opener.

It proved to be a routine win for Pep Guardiola's side, with a Phil Foden hat-trick inspiring the Cityzens to a win on the night. Three points for City closed the gap to Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table to just two points, keeping City firmly in the title race.

However, at one point during the evening, it looked as if the hosts were set to put a dent in City's title aspirations. Brentford scored the simplest of goals when Mark Flekken launched a goal kick forward, Ivan Toney blocked off defender Nathan Ake, and Neal Maupay raced in behind to score.

Rule allows Maupay's goal to stand

No offsides from goal kicks

City's players were left confused about why the goal had not been chalked off, especially because both Toney and Maupay were in offside positions when the ball was sent forward by Flekken. However, the position of both players for the goal kick did not matter in the end, as the laws of the game state that it's not possible to be offside from a goal kick.

Toney, despite interfering with play by acting as a screen by stopping Ake from tracking back, did not touch the ball as it bounced beyond him towards Maupay, ensuring that the goal kick rule still applied. Had he made contact with the ball, his strike partner would have been deemed offside.

City's players certainly seemed perplexed that the goal was allowed to stand on the night, with Sky Sports commentator Seb Hutchinson pointing out, per the Mail, that: "I think some of the City players had to be explained that rule as well. If Toney had touched it, it would have been offside. But he left it."

Foden inspires City to key win

Guardiola claims midfielder is having his best season

It was an exceptionally clever routine from Brentford to open the scoring, but it ultimately did not pay dividends. City outclassed their opponents on the night, with Foden's hat-trick coming from three of the 25 shots on goals that they had during the 90 minutes. Brentford, by comparison, only managed nine.

Brentford 1-3 Man City Brentford Man City Possession 28% 72% Shots 9 25 Shots on target 3 15 Big chances 3 3 Goalkeeper saves 12 1 All stats per Sofascore

Guardiola was indebted to Foden for finally finding a way past Bees shot-stopper Mark Flekken, who the Spanish coach described as "excellent" on the night. Going on to talk about his match winner, he said that the 23-year-old was having his best ever season as a City player under his watch.

"He has played a lot of games, he is a guy that plays different positions and has the ability in spaces and the centre of goal because he likes to arrive in the box. "They [Brentford] are so deep, spaces are difficult so to have a player moving in these spaces is so important. He loves moving in the 18-yard box and he is playing his best season since we are together."

City are now hot on the tails of Liverpool and level on points with fellow title-challengers Arsenal, as the race for Premier League glory hots up. The Manchester side will be hoping to build on their fine form which has seen them go on a five-game winning streak in the league. They are back in action against Everton on Saturday 10th February.