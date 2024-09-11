How exactly does the No. 16-ranked national team in the world convince a coach with the resumé of Mauricio Pochettino to take their managerial job when he is in demand by top European clubs?

U.S. Soccer pulled off a coup by signing Pochettino to a two-year contract to oversee the senior U.S. men's national team through the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be played on American soil and co-hosted alongside Canada and Mexico. That World Cup is seen as a transformative event, which, like the 1994 World Cup that was also held stateside, can catapult the sport to even greater heights.

Not only did U.S. Soccer beat out other international clubs and national teams — the permanent job for England's men's team is still open with interim Lee Carsley currently in place — but they reportedly signed him to a 50 percent pay cut from his previous job with Chelsea. According to ESPN, Pochettino's salary with the USMNT is $6 million, and he made $13 million at the English Premier League club.

Upon the announcement of the deal, U.S. Soccer's sporting director Matt Crocker was interviewed by U.S. broadcaster TNT, which was televising the September 10 international friendly between the USA and New Zealand, and Crocker detailed how the recruitment process ultimately proved successful.

How US Soccer Convinced Pochettino

USA's sporting director had a relationship with the manager and made it count

If the name Matt Crocker sounds familiar, it's because he was the long-time technical director for English Premier League club Southampton and then for the English Football Association. The U.S. Soccer Federation hired Crocker as their sporting director in April 2023, and that's how the road to Pochettino began.

While Crocker was busy re-hiring American Gregg Berhalter as U.S. men's coach in June 2023, Pochettino joined Chelsea around the same time for the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. A year later in May 2024, Chelsea and Pochettino parted ways and Crocker fired Berhalter in July 2024 after the USA failed to get out of the group stage of the 2024 Copa América.

Crocker, who worked with Pochettino at Southampton when the Argentine manager moved to England from La Liga club Espanyol, figured it would be worth reaching out to Pochettino to gauge his interest given their previous relationship.

"I just reached out, made a call and just said 'Hey Mauricio, I would love to come and outline the project to you,'" Crocker told TNT. "And so it was a big sales pitch. We went to Barcelona [Pochettino's residence] and what was supposed to be a two-hour meeting turned into five hours. I think we hooked him in from there, and we had lots more discussions, but that was the first point.

"You go there hoping we can outline where we are as a team, warts and all — the positives, but also some of the challenges of the team as we work toward 2026. I think what was really interesting straight away was the detailed questions he [Pochettino] asked, his understanding of the [USA] squad and the team, some of the prospects, and some of the opportunities.

"Straight away, you realize it wasn't a one-way thing. We were going there, but he'd done his homework as well. We met him and his assistant, Jesus Perez, and they were just as quick to do a detailed presentation on our strengths and weaknesses as we were. So straight away you can see there was real interest."

There were enough conversations that Crocker eventually gleaned the real motivation behind Pochettino's interest in taking the USMNT job over other opportunities available across the European club and national team landscape.

"The one thing that I think really excited Mauricio was the opportunity not just to coach the team, but to be part of changing soccer in this country — the opportunity to start to influence this philosophy throughout the ages and stages.

"We spoke to him quite a lot about our ambitions for the "U.S. Way", which is going to be our culture, our philosophy from our youngest age group in our national teams, all the way through — individual age groups operating in every single FIFA window, giving our young players more opportunities to add the toolkits they need to be successful when they actually play for the senior level — and for all that to be aligned with every single age and stage."

What Mauricio Pochettino Said About U.S. Job

Argentine manager outlines why he took the reins of the U.S. national team

"I'm so excited to become the new head coach of the U.S. men's national team. Massive opportunity ahead," Pochettino said in a video that made the rounds on social media when he was officially announced. That was followed by a more elaborate quote that was later released by U.S. Soccer.

"The decision to join U.S. Soccer wasn’t just about football for me; it’s about the journey that this team and this country are on," Pochettino said in the statement. "The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here — those are the things that inspired me. The opportunity to lead the U.S. Men’s National Team, in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players, is something I couldn’t pass up. I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of."

Pochettino walks into a difficult situation with the U.S. men going winless in four straight matches as of September 2024, losing three of them and drawing No. 94-ranked New Zealand 1-1. The three losses included two Copa América group stage defeats that knocked the Americans out of the tournament, and that was followed by a first defeat in 67 years to Canada on U.S. soil.

"It's time to turn a page, and we really have to pick it up a level," Christian Pulisic told TNT. "It feels pretty low right now, but I know there are better times ahead.

"I think hopefully [Pochettino] can bring a culture that's willing to fight, is willing to take risks, to win. There's a lot of things that need to change just in the mentality and the culture of the group. I think we have the quality, but I know hopefully that that's the first thing that he's going to want to change."

Challenges Lie Ahead for Pochettino in USA

It won't be all smooth sailing for the former Premier League boss

Pulisic, a captain of the U.S. team, was honest about revealing what he sees as the problems currently plaguing the team. But there are more, as outlined by Crocker, who has been on the job for over a year and has identified a few more items for the list.

"I think there are many [challenges]," Crocker said. "The first one we've got to highlight and look at from the current playing group in the squad is that there's a lot of players that aren't what I would call consistent starters at their club — not playing enough minutes — which is obviously going to have an impact on their ability to come and affect the success of our national team.

"So I think with Mauricio we've got a coach that will go and visit, and spend a lot of time working with clubs and players, and looking at their development. And obviously, he's been at the highest level, working not just with young players but the best players in the world. So I'm sure he can make a really positive impact helping them make some of their career decisions to help them be in the best place for 2026.

"One of the biggest things I've learned in the last 12 months is that [players] can be really talented, and they can have the highest potential, but they need to play consistently at their clubs and there are some real challenges in that with us."

Next Steps for Pochettino with US Soccer

The clock is ticking to the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off on June 11, 2026

There are only nine more FIFA international windows remaining until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in addition to the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, for Pochettino to work and remake the senior national team. That's a maximum of roughly 24 available matches, and that's only if the USA can advance to the Gold Cup final.

But Pochettino, Crocker and U.S. Soccer have already devised a plan they are working from, designed even before Pochettino was officially announced.

"We've already got a six-week plan mapped out," Crocker said. "We've got another window in October [2024] — Panama and Mexico — so preparations for that are already underway with him and his team and our team as well.

"But we also need to make decisions on a camp base for 2026, and we'll work backwards through all the various windows. Already in the next four weeks there are some great opportunities to get out and see some players at clubs and see some games.

"We want to maximize the next six weeks as much as we can. And also, we're going to get him to Atlanta along with Emma [Hayes, U.S. women's coach]. They've got houses to sort, and they've got a National Training Center to have a look at. So there are some great opportunities for us."

Pochettino has his work cut out for him, and it's only just beginning.