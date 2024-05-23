Highlights The Mavericks snagged crucial Game 1 road win with a dominant paint performance despite being outshot from beyond the arc.

Dončić and Irving finally synced up, scoring 63 points together to lead the Mavericks to an unexpected victory over Minnesota.

Dallas' revamped defense showcased its advantages over Denver, boasting more athleticism and causing problems for the Timberwolves' offense.

The Dallas Mavericks walked into the Twin Cities and started off the Western Conference Finals on the right note, snatching Game 1 from the Minnesota Timberwolves, 108-105. Taking the opener on the road and grabbing homecourt advantage is always huge for a team's confidence as well as their chances in the series, but this one was extra special for Dallas.

Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and the Mavericks played much better than the close final score would indicate, showcasing their advantages over Minnesota in a big way. Despite important aspects of the game going against them, Dallas was still able to walk away with a victory and are just three wins away from the NBA Finals.

Mavericks' fans and players should feel incredibly excited about their chances in this series after Game 1.

Mavericks Won Despite Historical Three-Point Discrepancy

Minnesota hit 12 more threes than Dallas but still lost

In the modern NBA, a common refrain is that it's a "make or miss league" or that basketball games have become a three-point shooting contest. This, while flawed analysis, can be especially true in the 82-game regular season, when effort swings and a decreased emphasis on defense can turn games into a contest between who makes more of their long-range shots.

However, the playoffs are a completely different story, with heavy importance placed on defense, rebounding, toughness, and execution rather than perimeter skill. Dallas proved this last night with a win that bucks all conventional wisdom, coming out on top despite making 12 fewer threes than Minnesota, becoming only the fifth team to ever do that in a postseason game.

Overcoming The 3PT Gap Team Paint Points Rebounds Star Duo Scoring Mavericks 62 48 63 Pts Timberwolves 38 40 35 Pts

How did Dallas win a road playoff game while scoring 36 fewer points from beyond the arc? Their superstar duo played their most complete game of the playoffs, their role players did their jobs, and they proved to be a much more difficult defense than the Denver Nuggets were.

This Mavericks' win speaks even further to the complete transformation of the roster since last February. They have changed from a team totally dependent on Dončić's heliocentric style of offense and their ability to rain threes to win basketball games to a squad that wins on the back of an equal partnership between two stars and the toughness of their supporting cast.

Fortunately for Dallas, they should have the advantage over Minnesota in three-point shooting, which is scary for the Wolves after losing Game 1 despite their huge edge there. To be fair, the Timberwolves should adjust and execute some of their strengths better in Game 2.

Dončić Looked Like His Old Self Again

Both Irving, Dončić gave their best efforts for the first time this postseason

One of the biggest stories in the NBA playoffs so far has been the inconsistencies of Irving and Dončić, and the infrequency of both bringing their top-level of performance. Irving was excellent in the first-round victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, while Dončić was extremely inefficient and clearly hampered by injury.

In the second round vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dončić was better but still struggled against the physicality of Luguentz Dort, and Irving completely disappeared offensively for entire games. Not once had both Dončić and Irving played a great game in the same contest, but Dallas was still able to escape two quality opponents because of the growth of their supporting cast.

Neither guy had played up to their standards yet, but they knew they must in order to break through Minnesota's league-best defense, who shut down Denver to an unbelievable degree in their second-round victory.

Luckily for Dallas, the superstar pairing finally executed the vision that was set when they acquired Irving a year ago. The two combined for 63 points and 12 assists on 49 field goal attempts, scoring 58.3 percent of their team's points as they stole Game 1 on the road.

Superstar Standard Player Points Assists TS% Dončić 33 8 56.7% Dončić Playoffs 27.7 9.0 54.0% Irving 30 4 58.5% Irving Playoffs 21.8 5.3 59.6%

Irving set the stage by attacking Anthony Edwards mercilessly in the first-half, scoring 24 points after the Wolves' leader challenged him in his Game 7 victory postgame interview. It was a classic Kyrie masterpiece, as he used every trick in the bag to score from every angle on the floor, as only he is capable of.

From there, his running mate Dončić stole the show with 15 fourth-quarter points that included several tough step-back jumpers in the clutch to close the game. Dončić showed no hesitation to attack the smaller Jaden McDaniels, despite the incredible length and athleticism of Minnesota's best wing defender. A healthy Dončić will terrorize McDaniels and his thin frame all series due to the Slovenian's massive build and strength.

Dončić was able to put McDaniels on his back in every pick-and-roll, forcing the Wolves' rim protectors to step up, opening up lobs to the roller or skip passes to the weakside corner. Minnesota will have to figure out a way to counteract that, or this could be a tough series.

Dallas Just Has A Better Defense Than Denver

More athleticism at all levels will cause Minnesota problems

The Denver Nuggets are an incredible team, and the Timberwolves should feel proud of beating the defending champs, but they simply don't have nearly the level of athletes defensively that Dallas can throw at an offense. Denver pieced together a competent defense through sharp rotations, communication, and execution, and proved that they can win a title that way.

Denver vs. Dallas Defense Team DRTG NBA Rank Denver 110.1 4th Dallas 110.6 7th Denver Playoffs 110.9 7th Dallas Playoffs 110.6 6th

*Numbers since NBA Trade Deadline, when Dallas acquired Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington.

However, there is a huge difference between Minnesota's limited offense facing Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. as perimeter defenders versus Derrick Jones Jr. and PJ Washington at the point of attack. Suddenly, Edwards doesn't always have a matchup that he can pick on, and the Wolves' limited shot-creation can become a huge problem.

SImilarly, putting Nikola Jokić in actions and targeting him as a rim protector is a lot easier than dealing with Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford in the paint, as those two players are much superior athletes. Now Edwards must deal with great perimeter defenders on his way into great rim defense, and Minnesota's offense was stifled in Game 1.