Highlights Max Verstappen faces a 10-place grid penalty this weekend due to exceeding engine limits - challenging his quest for another win.

Red Bull have opted for an engine change after a string of tough races for the defending champ - with fans eagerly anticipating the outcome.

Despite setbacks, Verstappen's history of making comebacks from low grid positions gives hope for another stunning race result.

Formula 1’s defending champion Max Verstappen is expected to receive yet another setback in the shape of a 10-place grid penalty for this weekend's Grand Prix. After experiencing some woes with his power units this season, his engine allowance exceedance is anticipated, seeing a less than ideal starting position for this weekend’s Spa-Francorchamps Belgian Grand Prix.

F1 rules indicate that drivers can only use a certain number of engines per season, which currently stands at four, and exceeding this limit will result in a 10-place grid penalty. Verstappen’s car lost a power unit back in June’s Canadian Grand Prix despite branding a fresh third engine, forcing Red Bull to use his forth and final engine for the Spanish Grand Prix.

After suffering another frustrating race in last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, which made it three consecutive races without a win, the world champion will see a 10-place grid penalty this weekend as Red Bull have decided to take the hit, Sky Sports have reported.

What's Been Said About Max Verstappen for Belgian GP

“We have heard nothing officially from the team, but I have spoken to individuals with a window on this situation,” said Craig Slater, Sky Sports’ F1 expert.

“It is a particularly stiff test at the moment. He sounded embattled and frustrated on the team radio in the last race in Hungary and that is because other cars are the Red Bull’s match at the moment.

"Red Bull will revert to a previous spec of car, aerodynamically at least - the set-up at the Hungarian Grand Prix was particularly to deal with the twists and turns of that circuit. It is an efficient car, the Red Bull, at high speed on straight-line circuits like Spa, so maybe they think there is still enough performance to come through the field,” Slater concluded.

The 2024 Formula 1 Season

This year’s race for the title is a hot contest - more so than previous years, which saw Verstappen’s dominance rule out room for title-place rivalries. This year sees the Dutchman leading McLaren’s Lando Norris by 76 points - a gap Red Bull will be eyeing after McLaren’s commanding performance in Hungary that landed them first and second on the podium.

“Does he face losing more of that cushion he has to Norris at the top of the drivers’ standings?” Slater asked - a thought that will certainly be running through the thoughts of many in and around the F1 circuit.

Seeing a grid penalty won’t be Verstappen’s first time seeking top spot from a setback. Back in 2022, he won a race from 14th place, and in 2023, he won from a starting position of sixth.

Red Bull’s principal, Christian Horner, previously weighed-up speculation that an engine change would be coming imminently.

“We'll have to see how it plays out over the coming races,” he said back in June. “But I think it’s inevitable that we’ll take the next engine at some point.”

F1 fanatics will be left on the edge of their seats, anticipating Red Bull’s next advance in a move that could prove make-or-break for Verstappen’s momentum.