Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen raised a few eyebrows up and down the F1 paddock as he hosted his own press conference outside after qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix, away from the designated press room where the drivers typically conduct interviews.

The three-time champ has been in a war of words with the FIA, the sport’s governing body, throughout this weekend’s Singapore GP after being summoned to the steward’s room for saying expletives in a previous press conference on Thursday.

Max Verstappen's Frustrations Continue

The Red Bull man hasn't been very happy for a while now

While discussing the Azerbaijan GP that took place last weekend, Verstappen commented on the current issues his team is facing. The Red Bull man cut a frustrated picture after they lost the lead in the Constructors’ Championship that they’ve held since the Spanish GP in 2022 after Oscar Piastri brought home his second Grand Prix victory in Baku to lift McLaren into the top spot. The Dutchman highlighted some issues with his setup before remarking: “As soon as I went into qualifying, I knew the car was f*****."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Max Verstappen is 59 points clear of Lando Norris in the Drivers' Championship ahead of the Singapore GP.

This comment, while holding a microphone with the FIA logo on it, would've particularly irked the president of the sport’s governing body, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, after he encouraged the drivers to keep their language clean both on and off the track. He controversially stated that the drivers sound like “rappers” when swearing over the team radio, and stressed the need for the sport to “differentiate between our sport - Motorsport - and rap music.” Seven-time champion Sir Lewis Hamilton agreed with the need for F1 drivers to be good role models for younger viewers, but questioned the comparison to rap music in particular, suggesting the comments had a “racial element” to them.

Having already faced vocal opposition from drivers as well as fans on social media, the FIA president did not take kindly to the expletive from the current world champion and issued an unusual punishment as a result. The documents from the stewards described the language as “coarse, rude, or may cause offence, and is not considered suitable for broadcast.” The punishment for such behaviour issued in this instance was an “obligation to accomplish some work of public interest,” which essentially suggests the world champion is being ordered to do community service for the use of a very common swear word often heard during an F1 race weekend.

Verstappen's Response to Community Service Charge

The Dutchman held his own press conference outside in Singapore

In response to this, Verstappen’s answers were limited to one or two words when he was interviewed in the press room after qualifying on Saturday, where the Dutchman put his Red Bull on the front row. After several short answers to interviewers’ questions, he was asked how long he anticipated not giving answers in FIA press conferences, to which he responded: “I am answering, just not a lot. A problem with my voice.”

Singapore GP qualifying (top 5) Position Driver Team Time 1. Lando Norris McLaren 1.29.525 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1.29.728 3. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1.29.841 4. George Russell Mercedes 1.29.867 5. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1.29.953

Staggeringly, he was then asked if he would consider talking to journalists outside, as the paddock isn’t considered FIA grounds in the same regard as the press room. The World Championship leader gave this idea a thumbs up, and a few minutes later we saw extraordinary images of him answering questions and hosting his press conference outside, where he went into more detail about how he was able to guide his Red Bull to the front row of the grid, and how they can take on Lando Norris and McLaren for the race win on Sunday.

Verstappen has already had a lot of support from his fellow drivers following his penalty of community service for swearing. After his Q1 exit from qualifying, former teammate of his, Daniel Ricciardo, said he couldn’t enter full detail about why he went out of the session without picking up the same penalty. Even his old rival, Hamilton, came to his defence when he was asked about what he thinks about the penalty. “I think it’s a bit of a joke, to be honest. This is the pinnacle of motorsport, mistakes are made. I certainly won’t be doing (any community service) and I hope Max doesn’t do it."

With the tensions only heating up and Max Verstappen in a great position for a podium finish tomorrow, it will be interesting to see how he reacts to the questions of the press, and what result he can achieve with the bit between his teeth. He’ll start just behind Lando Norris who starts from pole, with the Mercedes duo of Hamilton and George Russell behind him.