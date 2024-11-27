Four-time world champion Max Verstappen is set to receive a significantly smaller bonus from Red Bull compared to last year despite retaining his title. This is due to the Dutchman winning eight races so far this season with just two races left, compared to his record-breaking 19 wins in 2023, as drivers receive bonuses based on wins.

Verstappen claimed his fourth world title last weekend in Las Vegas despite finishing in fifth as he successfully held off his title contender Lando Norris, extending his lead to 63 points with now only 60 points left on offer.

Fox Sports Mexico have, however, since estimated that the Red Bull driver’s bonus will decrease by £13.7 million based on figures from 2023.