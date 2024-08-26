Lando Norris claimed a triumphant win at the Dutch Grand Prix, finishing 22 seconds ahead of home favourite Max Verstappen as he continued his quest to try and win the Drivers' Championship for the first time. The Dutchman had started well and had overtaken Norris before turn one, but the British driver benefitted from easier tyre wear to perform well out of the traction zones and close in on Verstappen before eventually overtaking him on the 18th lap.

Norris held onto his lead from there and claimed only the second Grand Prix victory of his career, having won in Miami earlier this year. It was a worrying afternoon for Verstappen, who endured his fifth successive race without victory.

Speaking after the race, the Red Bull man admitted that he never had any real hope of catching Norris' McLaren. The 26-year-old told BBC Sport:

"We had a good start so we tried everything we could but throughout the race it was quite clear we were not quick enough so I tried to be second."

That a former three-time world champion would readily accept second place in his home Grand Prix says plenty about where Red Bull - and Verstappen by association - find themselves at present. A column penned on Monday morning by F1 journalist Mark Hughes suggests that Verstappen already knew that his car was unlikely to be its best heading into the weekend.

A Change to Verstappen's Car for the Dutch Grand Prix is Believed to Have Cost Him Speed

The 26-year-old was losing ground on every lap at Zandvoort

Per Hughes, Verstappen is believed to have used an old spec floor on his car, as opposed to the newer spec floor used by his teammate Sergio Perez, which cost him around two tenths of a second per lap. Red Bull are also believed to have used huge amounts of downforce on their cars to improve their tyre wear.

The tyre wear at the Grand Prix was less than expected, however, so this decision had minimal effect. However, Hughes claims that the time loss from the front wing of Verstappen’s car was greater than any time loss from the older spec floor.

As if being forced to prematurely concede defeat wasn't bad enough, Verstappen will no doubt have heard Norris take a swipe at him as he crossed the line in first place. The McLaren man mockingly used the Dutchman's signature "Simply lovely, huh?" line when exchanging his first post-race words with engineer Will Joseph.

What Norris Needs to do to Stop Verstappen Becoming Drivers' Champion This Season

Despite the disappointment of this past weekend, Verstappen still has a considerable 70 point cushion over Norris at the top of the Drivers' Championship. Under normal circumstances, that sort of gap would be insurmountable.

However, Red Bull are in a very real slump at present, while Norris is in the form of his life. To pull off one of the greatest comebacks ever seen in the sport, the Brit will need to win each of the nine remaining races and all the sprints. Should all this happen, then Norris will win the championship by a point, even if Verstappen comes second in every race.

The F1 season continues with the Monza Grand Prix this coming weekend. Both Verstappen and Norris will be battling hard for points as an unlikely championship duel begins to develop.