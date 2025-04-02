Change your look, change your mindset may be the mantra for Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen this coming weekend. The Red Bull driver, who is looking to win a fifth consecutive world title, has yet to make it to the top step of the podium this season. So far, it has gone McLaren's way, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri winning in Australia and China respectively. Verstappen also failed to overcome long-standing rival Lewis Hamilton in the China Sprint race, as the British veteran claimed his first win for Ferrari.

Verstappen is not known for his superstitions, but he will be heading into the race weekend with a new-look Red Bull and a new teammate. Decked out in a clean and crisp white racing livery, Verstappen will be hoping that this is the clean slate his season desperately needs.

Verstappen's new teammate Yuki Tsunoda - himself a Japanese native - makes his debut for Red Bull, having replaced Liam Lawson. The New Zealander's departure is the first big story of the F1 season, having only completed two Grands Prix for Red Bull before getting the boot. Lawson endured a horrible start to his Red Bull career, failing to finish in Australia and finishing 16th - and 81 seconds behind the leader - in China.

The White Bull in Japan

The traditional Red Bull colours won't be on show in Japan

Red Bull's new white livery may signal a fresh start for the team overall, who currently sit third in the Constructors' Championship and are already 42 points behind leaders McLaren. But rather than just thinking about the immediate future, Red Bull's white livery is a nod to the past and their long-term partnership with Honda.

Top 5 Constructors' Championship (as of 02/04/25) Position Team Points 1. McLaren 78 2. Mercedes 57 3. Red Bull 36 4. Williams 17 5. Ferrari 17

Honda first started working with Red Bull in 2018, producing engines for their sister team Toro Rosso. The following year, Honda became Red Bull's engine manufacturers, contributing to their current run of four consecutive Drivers' Championships from 2021 to 2024 and two Constructors' Championships.

However, despite their consistent success, this will be the last season of Red Bull and Honda's partnership. Red Bull have agreed a new deal with Ford starting next season. Additionally, Honda will also re-enter F1 in 2026. They have been absent as a team since the 2008 season, with Rubens Barrichello and Jenson Button providing the last driver pairing for the Japanese manufacturer.