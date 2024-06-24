Highlights Dominik Szoboszlai called for changes to protocol after parademics slowly attended Varga's collision with Scotland's Gunn.

Hungarian players shielded Varga as medical staff approached, as an unwavering show of their support and urgency.

Emergency medical technician, Ross Cohen, previously revealed a plethora of reasons as to why they do not rush to the scene.

Amid the ever-growing concern over Barnabas Varga’s situation after his collision with Angus Gunn in Hungary’s 1-0 win over Scotland at Euro 2024, Dominik Szoboszlai and Co were seen rushing towards the medical team, urging them to hurry up and attend to the Hungarian.

With the score level at 0-0, both nations were pushing for a goal that could have decided whether they secured passage into the knockout rounds or not - and Hungary's whipped ball, courtesy of Szoboszlai, in the 80th minute resulted in eerie scenes.

Varga, who attempted to go for the ball, collided with the Scottish glovesman in the box and fell to the turf immediately, evidently in need of serious medical attention. His compatriots rushed to put him in the recovery position while they waited for paramedics to get their kit together.

The medical staff, who were carrying the stretcher towards the unconscious striker, eventually made their way onto the pitch but were lambasted by fans and players alike - showcased by the boos ringing around the Stuttgart Arena - for taking their time when making their way to the injured Varga - but why was this the case?

Emergency medical technician (EMT) Ross Cohen, while writing for Forbes, has suggested there are a litany of reasons behind why paramedics and those of a similar profession are told not to sprint into action, regardless of how important it may be for them to get to a patient.

Why Paramedics Did Not Rush to Treat Varga

Cohen admits it’s ‘perfectly logical’

Insisting that it’s not through a lack of concern for the injured, Cohen suggested that the reason behind why paramedics do not rush to emergency patients is ‘perfectly logical’. There are a plethora of reasons - three of which Cohen has labelled as the ‘main’ ones - as to why EMTs take their time when approaching those that are in dire need of treatment.

Firstly, he claims that running towards a casualty is considered to be ‘risky’ from their point of view. Should they rush and trip themselves, there are now two patients to attend to, which would be a backward way of working in their eyes.

Adding to that, in a crowded environment, such as a football pitch, there are bound to be a number of hazards in their way - and Cohen has insisted that running to a patient can prevent them from spotting potential hazards. Walking into the unknown is one of the difficult challenges that medical staff face when attending a call, and they are expected to 'carefully observe and assess for danger', all while doing their job.

Rounding off the main reasons, Cohen suggested that ‘running’ to a patient makes it all the harder to remain calm and composed with the task at hand, insisting they need to be ‘the calmest people’ in the room. Regarding a situation involving an injured footballer, all players respond and act on the paramedics' cues - and Cohen believes that they need to think clearly and 'act deliberately, decisively, expeditiously and smoothly'.

He also suggested that should a patient look up and see a team of paramedics rushing towards them, it could only make the situation worse by making them more distressed, while he also stressed that carrying heavy equipment slows them down, too.

Listing stretchers, chairs, oversized bags and expensive EKG monitors, Cohen wrote that carrying some of the aforementioned equipment is difficult to carry when walking, let alone at full speed. Claiming that running also doesn't shave off as much time as people think, Cohen revealed that saving a few seconds would not make a difference in '99.9% of cases' they attend, while he also suggested that they have to take care of themselves, too.

Running at full speed with the weight of a) equipment and b) potentially saving someone's life can cause stress and Cohen admitted that there have been a host of occasions where medical staff have endured a fall of their own en route to a patient.

Szoboszlai Calls Out Medics for Varga Approach

‘I don’t think they should walk’

An opaque sheet combined with a circle of Hungarian players, who were standing in support of their international colleague, was set up in order to shield Varga away from the fans in attendance. Szoboszlai - one of the best Hungarian footballers of all time - was at the front and centre of ensuring his compatriot got the attention he needed.

As alluded to, Liverpool’s Szoboszlai was the main voice that criticised the medical staff in Stuttgart. After the game, he insisted that a change in protocol is required moving forward, insisting that ‘seconds can help a lot’ in such critical situations. Following his comments that Varga was recovering in hospital, potentially preparing for surgery, the 23-year-old said that he believes change is needed.

“He [Barnabas Varga] is okay. He’s in the hospital. He needs some surgery on his face and his nose. I think he’s going to have surgery tomorrow. It looked bad, it was bad. It felt bad. I don’t really know what the protocol or how it works, but if our doctors say we need someone immediately to help, then I don’t think they should walk. It’s not my decision, but I think we need to change something. “Even if somebody is on the ground, and you see that it was a big [collision], then just go [to the pitch]. Even if the referee is saying don’t go on. Just go on. And if you see it’s nothing serious, then you can just go down, and it’s finished, but seconds can help a lot.”

The Hungary captain, the youngest ever skipper to lead their nation out at a European Championships, was inarguably aggravated in the moment that the medical staff were taking their time while getting to his fellow countryman - but the reasons above make their actions understandable.