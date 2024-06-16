Highlights Memphis Depay aims for Euro 2024 glory as the Dutch striker is closing in on Robin van Persie's goalscoring record.

Eagle-eyed supporters will have noticed the former Man United and Barcelona ace doesn't have his surname on the back of his shirt.

Depay's decision to go by 'Memphis' stems from personal reasons involving his father.

Memphis Depay is looking to bring Euro 2024 glory to the Netherlands this summer as he takes his place as the main centre-forward in Ronald Koeman's team. Eagle-eyed supporters will have noticed the Dutch ace doesn't follow the tradition of football players wearing a shirt with their surname on the back.

The 30-year-old is closing in on Robin van Persie's record as the top goalscorer in the nation's history, and he could cement himself in the country's history books with a strong showing at the international tournament. He first burst onto the scene in the same team as Van Persie when Depay caught the eye of many at the 2014 World Cup as a flying winger.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Memphis Depay is only five goals away from Robin van Persie's goal tally (30) for the Netherlands as the ex-Barcelona forward has netted 25 times fro his country.

He has now adapted his game to be one of the more experienced members of Oranje's first team. The forward now plays in a central role and uses his intelligent movement and wonderful technical ability rather than his lightning pace.

But why has he dropped the 'Depay' name from the back of his shirt? Well, it's not a recent thing as the ex-Manchester United man has gone by his first name for more than a decade now.

Why the Forward Goes by 'Memphis'

He has previously explained the reason

He's not the only member of the Dutch team to go against the idea of having his last name on his shirt, as the nation's captain Virgil van Dijk also dropped his surname from the back of his shirt. Xavi Simons can be seen wearing a top with just 'Xavi' on the back.

Per The Daily Mirror, Memphis decided to leave his surname off the back of his shirt as his father left him when he was just four years old. Upon signing for Manchester United in 2014, the attacker said:

"Those things are a part of my life. It is not a part of football. It is a different thing. I have a life next to football. I have been through little situations. That makes me strong. I enjoy my tattoos, as you can see. I am the person I am. Everybody has to respect that."

The player once told BBC (per MARCA): "I will never forgive him. Do not call me Depay, call me Memphis. No, I don't want to explain exactly what happened at home because I don't want to make people feel ashamed. And that's how it will remain because I've already moved on."

Memphis' Euro 2024 Headband

It features a prominent message

Depay will be battling to win a contract at a new club as his time at Atletico Madrid came to an end at the conclusion of the 2023/24 club season. The striker caught the eye before even kicking a ball at the tournament as he was seen wearing a new headband with his number '10' on the side.

There was a message on the back of the white item, which said 'Who Cares'. Depay will be hoping to block out any outside noise and perform for his country once more at a major competition.