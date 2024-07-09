Highlights Memphis Depay's unique style and tattoos reflect his personality and experiences.

His eccentric fashion choices have sometimes caused scrutiny, but he remains focused on his game.

Depay and the Netherlands face England in the Euro 2024 semi-finals in Dortmund.

Memphis Depay's image is as distinctive as his style of attacking football that he has showcased superbly at Euro 2024 so far. The forward, who has featured for Manchester United, Lyon, Barcelona and now Atletico Madrid after a stunning breakthrough at PSV Eindhoven, seemingly adds tattoos and new styles to his visual catalogue as marks of experience and exploration.

Don't want to hear it? Perhaps GMS' own Rob Swan summarises it better:

"In the high-octane world of football, where every pass, tackle, and goal is scrutinised under the unforgiving lens of global fandom, there's another arena that's rapidly drawing attention: the world of tattoos. If you're not convinced, just take a look at the likes of Sergio Ramos or Neymar. Once upon a time, a footballer's haircut could spark worldwide trends (we're looking at you, David Beckham). But today, it's all about the ink."

Read on, as GIVEMESPORT dissects the forward from Tuesday night's Euro 2024 semi-final opposition and just what his current image says about him, with a specific focus on a certain tattoo and his choice of headwear.

Related Footballers with unusual tattoos including Messi, Neymar & Ramos Many footballers have weird and wonderful tattoos these days including Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Neymar

A Talent as Eccentric as his Image

Memphis has never been far from the headlines

Ever since the beginning of his storied career, Memphis Depay has been an intriguing character on and off the pitch. Well, the fact that this article is even before you is telling enough. Clear in his own viewpoints from an early age, Memphis made it explicit that he not be known by his absent Ghanaian father's surname, hence the use of just his first name on his shirt.

Additionally, while he has rightfully claimed his own personality, devoid of the trauma in his life, what has been perhaps more noticeable, is the striker's choice of fashion and clothing. Not that that's necessarily a bad thing, it has just been something that has snagged the Dutch forward in the past, especially with struggles at Manchester United. The famous anecdote by Wayne Rooney quite aptly describes the aesthetic outlook Memphis enjoys.

"He came on at Stoke away and messed up for their goal. So Louis van Gaal made him play for the reserves the next day. I said: 'Look, it’s a bit difficult [for you]. Just don’t come in with all your fancy stuff.' "And he turned up for the reserve game in his Rolls-Royce, wearing a leather jacket and a cowboy hat. And I just thought, 'What’s the point?'"

Headband Scrutiny and Some Serious Ink

The Dutchman could make another statement in the Euro 2024 semi-finals

With this, and if it wasn't obvious enough already, Memphis is a character that is always going to do things his own way. Ultimately, it, of course, didn't work out at Old Trafford. Yet, while regaining a scintillating grasp on form at Lyon, he truly snowballed and showed that his image was part of who he was.

The French side saw Memphis mature and grow, notching an impressive 76 goals in 178 games before a move to Barcelona saw 14 goals in 42 matches across two seasons. His most recent stint at Atletico Madrid, showed him look to reach the peak of his powers. He scored 13 goals in 40 while also adding to his international tally of 45 in 94 for the Oranje. His impressive goal-rate in recent years has culminated in him being his nation's second-highest scorer and he comes into the game against England as an obvious point of focus.

So what do the key components of his look really mean, you ask? Well, while Southgate focusses on Depay and co's offensive threat and strategy, it seems that some previous scrutiny and focus from the Dutch press inspired Memphis to push against authority further, simply asking 'who cares?'

Depay was questioned by Dutch journalists about why he wore a headband in a friendly against Canada prior to Euro 2024. In response, he wore more headgear — but this time with that very message emblazoned on the back for those who had a problem with it.

"Who cares? Who cares? It looks great on me and helps me sweat. My girlfriend likes that sweatband. Amazing, right? "It’s a new look and I feel good about it. I’m already thinking about what colour I’m going to wear in Germany."

And his back tattoo? Well, it's said that Memphis has over 50 tattoos in total, with a full lion’s face as his showpiece. More meaningful than the phatic press nonsense of a headband, the inkwork has far more importance, as it charts the player's early life. He previously described it proudly:

"I’ve always had a feeling that I’ve been brought up in the jungle. I was always outside, I’ve been to rough areas, and I’ve been through rough times. "The lion on my back represents me – I have the heart of a lion. I got it done in Manchester. It took a long time because it’s so big, maybe like 24 hours in total. "The lion is for me, ‘the king of the jungle,’ and I always stayed on my feet even though it was rough."

Memphis Depay's Career Statistics Club Appearances 437 Club Goals & Assists 253 Netherlands Caps 97 Netherlands Goals & Assists 78 Honours 9