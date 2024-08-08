Highlights Athletes in the Olympics run different hurdle distances based on height and stride differences between men and women.

The hurdles themselves differ in size between men and women to accommodate for maintaining speed and recovery during the race.

The history of hurdle racing dates back to the 1830s, with the standardised distance for men set at 110m by the French in 1888.

As the Paris 2024 Olympic Games enters its third week of action, we’ve seen the end of spellbinding performances in gymnastics and swimming, making room for thrills and spills in the velodrome and on the track.

From a shock win for USA’s Cole Hocker in the 1500m final against GB’s current indoor World Champion Josh Kerr to a heated exchange in the 5000m heats between Britain’s George Mills and France’s Hugo Hay, the Games has already given audiences plenty to talk about.

More so, audiences have been left with not just a piqued interest after the hurdles made their introduction, but with one particular question; why do women run 100m hurdles while men run a slightly longer distance of 110m?

This evening will showcase the men’s 110m hurdles final, featuring triple World Champion American favourite Grant Holloway, while yesterday marked the opening of the women’s 100m event heats, which will see its podium decided on Saturday the 10th of August.

Unlike most other track events, this event clearly opens the floor for questions, like why do men and women run different distances in the event? If you’re leaning towards science, you’d be correct.

Science Plays Role in 100m Hurdles vs 110m Hurdles

With biology playing a key part in most sports, for this event in particular, it helps determine how athletes can maintain high speeds of running. As men generally are larger than women in terms of height and stride, the length of the race is extended to cater for such characteristics.

“The men’s 110m hurdles was standardised in line with the average height and stride with male hurdles,” said international governing body World Athletics. “Whereas, the women’s 100m hurdles event is a shorter distance in order to accommodate for the average height and stride of female athletes.”

The distance for women hasn’t always been 100m. While the men’s 110m event has featured since the 1900 Paris Games, the women’s equivalent made its late introduction years later at the Los Angeles 1932 Games, where the distance was merely 80m. This changed in 1969, however, when, for the Munich 1972 Summer Games, the race’s distance was lengthened to 100m, where it remains today. The number of hurdles was also increased from eight to 10.

The Size of Hurdles in Men & Women Races

It’s not just the length of the track that differs to account for biological differences; the hurdles themselves are different. Women’s hurdles reside at 83.3cm while, in comparison, men’s hurdles stand at 1.067m.

According to scientists investigating the biomechanics of high-performing male and female hurdlers, this not only accounts for gathering and maintaining speed during the race when crossing a hurdle, but also not restricting speed during the recovery phase after clearing a hurdle and preparing for the next.

Hurdle racing has a history that spans all the way back to the 1830s, despite the obvious more sophisticated nature of the sport in the 21st Century. For men, the universities of Oxford and Cambridge established the sport in the 1800s, where courses were 120 yards - 109.7m, with barriers 42 inches high. In 1888, however, this was standardised to 110m by the French.