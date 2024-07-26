Highlights NFL QB salaries are dictated by the market, not rationality or performance.

Many up-and-coming QBs have secured large contracts without notable playoff wins.

Teams are pressured to overpay for average QBs due to franchise value hikes and fear of QB market inflation.

We have reached a point in which common sense no longer applies when paying NFL quarterbacks.

While the shock of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa becoming the third-highest paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of average annual salary is still reverberating, it's worth pointing out that the market has completely taken over and seems to have replaced rational thought.

For a long time, teams have preached that they pay out huge contracts not based on what a player has done for a team but for what they will do in the future ... an argument that doesn't compute with Tagovailoa either way you look at it.

In a historical context, Tagovailoa's 4-year, $212 million contract extension is the largest in franchise history and puts him at $53.1 million per season with $167 million guaranteed.

The Fins hope it marks the conclusion of a revolving door at QB that has included 25 different starters since Dan Marino retired in 2000. Only two of those players, Tagovailoa and Ryan Tannehill, received a second deal with the team. Uncoincidentally, the Dolphins haven't won a playoff game since 2000 either.

While Tagovailoa is coming off career highs of 4,624 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in 2023, he also threw for a career-high 14 interceptions. Also, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has yet to win a playoff game through his first four seasons.

Dolphins Forced to Pay Up For Middling Quarterback

Tagovailoa's history of injuries, lack of playoff success didn't hamper payday

The 2020 NFL Draft has proven to be one of the better ones in recent memory in terms of quarterbacks, led by No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Burrow inked the largest contract in NFL history at five years and $275 million before the 2023 season. Herbert (five years, $262.5 million) and Hurts (five years, $255 million) have already been paid and Love's deal seems to be on the way.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: After the Miami Dolphins drafted Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft, it would be almost 30 years before they went with another quarterback in the first round, when they selected Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehilll at No. 8 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The most basic thing that separates some of the quarterbacks in the group from others has been the defining metric for any quarterback in NFL history: their playoff performance. Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second season and the AFC Championship in his third.

Hurts went 14-1 in his third season and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Even Love, who was in his first season as a starter in 2023, has won a playoff game thanks to a 48-32 upset win on the road over a Dallas Cowboys team that had won 16 straight in Jerry's World. The win made the Packers the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game.

Herbert is 0-1 in his lone playoff appearance after the Chargers blew a 28-0 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Round following the 2022 season. After going 11-6 in the 2023 regular season, Tagovailoa looked miserable against the Kansas City Chiefs in the lone playoff appearance of his career, going 20-of-39 passing for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception with a QB rating of 63.5; he had a QB rating of 101.1 during the regular season.

That's not to mention his history of injuries. Tagovailoa had major hip surgery in college and suffered through some of the more brutal on-field hits in recent memory in 2022, which led to his season ending early due to concussion symptoms and worries.

NFL Teams Face Pressure to Pay Up

Why do NFL teams keep paying QBs big bucks to not win?

With skyrocketing values of NFL franchises and a dearth of proven QB talent, teams feel pressure to pay up for quarterbacks if they show any sign of competency—which the Dolphins have done twice in the last decade with Tannehill and now with Tagovailoa.

While it might pain some to hear it, the template for how to treat quarterbacks moving forward might be what's going on right now with the Dallas Cowboys and the battle between owner Jerry Jones and starting quarterback Dak Prescott over his next contract. In 2021, Jones gave Prescott what was then a massive contract extension for four years and $160 million.

In the time since, Prescott has failed to deliver the one thing that Jones and the Cowboys want the most: a sixth Super Bowl. Prescott hasn't even made the NFC Championship Game and has gone 1-3 in the playoffs since signing the extension.

And now, Jones is refusing to pay up, preferring to wait it out and see how Prescott plays in 2024 and gamble on being able to wrangle him as an unrestricted fre agent. If Prescott were to win big, it could likely cost the Cowboys a contract worth $60 million per year. But the point is ... Jones wants to see it on the field first. And he's not going to pay any more money until he does.

Maybe the Dolphins should have taken note.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.