UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed that Michael Chandler will no longer be waiting for his much-anticipated bout with Conor McGregor. Instead, the America has opted to rematch a former opponent of his, Charles Oliveira, in a five-round co-main event at UFC 309.

The news came as a shock to many, especially considering how adamant Chandler has been for much of the last two years that he would face McGregor next. The pair coached opposite one another on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, with their duel on the long-running reality television show expected to be the perfect appetiser for their eventual meeting in the Octagon.

The fight took an age to be made official, but was finally booked for UFC 303 this past June. However, an injury to McGregor meant that the fight had to be postponed. At the time, though, all involved insisted that the fight would be rebooked, with great hope initially that it could happen before the end of 2024.

Chandler Takes Vicious Swipe at McGregor as he Confirms Oliveira Bout

Chandler refuses to continue to wait for 'unreliable' Irishman

As it turns out, Chandler will compete this year, while McGregor looks unlikely to. Addressing his decision to ditch McGregor for a shot at Oliveira, the former Bellator Lightweight Champion explained to the Irishman.

"The simple fact of the matter is, you are the most unreliable human being that has ever graced mixed martial arts."

Footage emerged earlier this week appearing to show McGregor partying at a bar - looking the furthest thing away from being focused on getting back in the Octagon. Whether or not that particular clip had an influence on Chandler's decision is unknown, but it is clear that the American has grown tired of waiting for the fight, no matter how lucrative it may be.

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 14/09/24) 28 fights 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

Instead of pinning his hopes on a fight that may or may not materialise, Chandler has opted to try and avenge his knockout loss to Oliveira at UFC 262 in 2021. He believes that a victory over the Brazilian will do more for his championship aspirations than a win against McGregor, posting a video to YouTube explaining his thoughts:

"At the time that I signed with the UFC ... Justin Gaethje, No. 1, fought him. Dustin Poirier, No. 2, fought him. Charles Oliveira, No. 3, fought him. Conor McGregor had a fight booked; he pulled out. No. 5, Tony Ferguson, fought him. No. 6, Dan Hooker, fought him. That is why I'm fighting Charles Oliveira."

He continued: "I beat Charles Oliveira, I can choose to go fight Islam [Makhachev] or Arman [Tsarukyan]. I believe it's going to be Islam... This is the ultimate bet on yourself. I think you guys must have forgotten who I am."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Chandler hasn't fought since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in November 2022.

Now 38 years old, time is not on Chandler's side if he wants to have a run as a UFC champion. A fight with Oliveira may not lead to the same riches as a clash with McGregor, but at least it will mean that he is active for the first time in two years.

Such has been the hype behind the McGregor fight that it will almost certainly be an option for the American veteran, regardless of the result of his rematch with Oliveira in New York City. The much-anticipated fight may still happen, but it won't be next for Chandler. Time will tell what the future holds for McGregor, who still has two fights left on his current UFC contract.