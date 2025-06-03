Monday Night Raw opened with something a little different on the 2nd of June, a visual that had the WWE Universe talking straight away. Sitting beside Pat McAfee at the commentary desk, veteran announcer Michael Cole didn’t just bring his usual professionalism. He brought a forfeit.

The backstory? A wager made between two die-hard NBA fans with opposing loyalties. Cole had backed his beloved New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. McAfee, never one to hide his Indiana pride, threw his full support behind the Pacers. The loser had to pay the price, on live television.

With Indiana sealing a dominant 125–108 victory in Game 6 and booking their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2000, McAfee won the bragging rights. And on Raw, he made sure to cash in.

Michael Cole's Shock Appearance on Monday Night Raw

He certainly looked a little different this week