He took his last shot in the NBA over 20 years ago. Yet he's still uber famous. He's still in commercials where he doesn't say a single word, but his presence looms large. His sneaker still dominates the athletic shoe market today. His name is Michael Jordan. He has always had a warm, friendly smile. But don't let that happy grin fool you. Jordan was a stone-cold killer. Just ask any opponent he faced.

Sports always look for the next big thing. When Julius Erving, retired from basketball, there would be someone to replace him. That person was Jordan. When Jordan left the game, the mantle was passed to Kobe Bryant. Then, the baton was handed to LeBron James. And someone else will be the face of the NBA again, and so on. This article is not going to be one of the tired comparisons between MJ and Lebron. That is a debate no one can win. It's all subjective. But, this is meant to beg the question: would Michael Jordan be even better in today's NBA?

A Different Game

Basketball in today's NBA is played in a couple different styles. In one instance, the ball is passed down low, and everyone clears out, while the player in the post methodically backs down his opponent before going to the rim. The other scenario plays out like this - either on a fast break, or a standard possession where the ball is walked up the floor, the ball is passed around, finally ending in the hands of a shooter behind the three-point line. He hoists a three. If he makes it, possession over. If he misses and the offense grabs a rebound, the ball is kicked back out for another shot from behind the arc.

How would these situations create a better world for Jordan? If everyone else on his team were to clear out, it would create more space for him to create his magic. And in space, Air Jordan was an artist who painted magic on a canvas. He would expose his defender's weakness even more so than he did at the height of his career.

In this era of three-point attempts, the floor is, again, spaced out. The advent of the three-pointer has changed the game immensely. Just five years after its inception in 1979, teams in the league averaged just 2.4 three-point attempts a game. As recently as five years ago, clubs were chucking up nearly 30 of them per contest. All those long-range shots create spacing, and not to belabor the point, spacing would be one very good friend to Jordan.

New Rules

During Jordan's reign, hand checking was a big part of defensive tactics. It allowed defenders to stay closer to the player with the ball. It also gave them the opportunity to push the ball handler back away from the rim a bit more, increasing distance and difficulty of a shot. If you watch film of Detroit Pistons guard Joe Dumars, one of MJ's fiercest defenders, hand checking was an occurrence on every possession. Dumars, and others who employed the tactic, made Jordan work harder on every possession. And while he was filled with an immense amount of intestinal fortitude, even the great Michael Jordan was susceptible to being worn out by "in your back pocket defense."

Additionally, hard fouls are punished much more frequently in the modern game. When Jordan was attacking the rim, it wasn't uncommon to see him get mugged, or even blatantly blasted physically by his ardent haters on defense.

Jordan was accosted all the time, especially in the playoffs. Teams would get so frustrated by His Airness, that they would resort to cheap shots and over-the-top physicality. Ejections were rare back then, but more stringent enforcement of flagrant fouls is a part of the game today.

An Evolving Jordan

Michael Jordan played in 1,072 career games. He took nearly 25,000 shots. He logged over 41,000 minutes on the court. He provided fans with more dazzling dunks than can be remembered. He got fouled all game, every game. He got tired of taking the beating when he took it to the rim. And he got older. Father Time is undefeated. Jordan is not. So, what did he do? Like so many before him and after him did not do, he evolved. Late in his career, he worked on perfecting a fade away jumper that was nearly unstoppable. What it did was add a few more quality years to his already legendary career. With that, Jordan figured out how to evolve then, and given his determination and mindset, he would do it today.

Michael Jordan - Career NBA Statistics (1984-2003) Points 30.1 Assists 5.3 Rebounds 6.2 Field goal % 49.7 3-point field goal % 32.7

When it's all said and done, Jordan - perhaps the most famous athlete on the planet during his run in professional basketball - would succeed at the highest level as the game is played today. If there's one lesson Jordan's career taught us, it's to never doubt the lengths to which he would go to assert his dominance and win.

