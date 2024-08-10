Highlights The San Francisco 49ers are exploring potential trade options for star wideout Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk is holding out for a contract extension following a career year in 2023.

Michael Thomas, despite recent struggles and injury concerns, could be an adequate replacement for Aiyuk if he accepts his role within Kyle Shanahan's offense.

The San Francisco 49ers are up against the proverbial cap space wall, though that hasn't precluded them from extending some of their top offensive talent.

Throughout the offseason, the team re-signed wide receiver Jauan Jennings to a two-year contract, a favorite of quarterback Brock Purdy and a perfect complement to slot receiver Deebo Samuel. Then, the team handed all-world running back Christian McCaffrey a two-year extension that will ensure he remains the highest paid back in the league for years to come.

Of course, the biggest name missing from that collection of re-signed players is wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. He's been holding out of all team activities as he awaits a contract extension, though as each day passes, it appears clear that both sides are headed for a divorce.

In any potential Aiyuk trade, the 49ers should be able to receive a number of combinations of draft picks and players. In talks with the Cleveland Browns, they've already received offers that include star wideout Amari Cooper, though they've reportedly rebuked those deals for now.

It'd be easy for the 49ers to demand a receiver in return for Aiyuk, but only so many teams have the kind of young, cheap talent head coach Kyle Shanahan is looking for. Instead, the team can focus on maximizing their return for Aiyuk and finding a suitable roster replacement for him elsewhere.

Enter: Michael Thomas. The route-running maven was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints and has spent his entire career with the team up until this point. However, he was released earlier this offseason and is still searching for a new home.

Even though the "Can't Guard Mike" of old is probably gone for good, he's the best wide receiver who's currently available. A short-term partnership between him and San Francisco could be just what the doctor ordered for both sides.

Related 5 Best Landing Spots For Michael Thomas Here are the five best potential landing spots for former New Orleans Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas.

Thomas Can Provide Stability, 49ers Can Offer Explosiveness

The single-season receptions record holder could introduce a new element to 49ers' offense

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas began his career on an absolute tear, and immediately established himself as one of the best receivers in football. He would go on to improve statistically over each of his first four seasons, earning a (then record) five-year, $96 million extension with New Orleans.

In 2019, Thomas finished with 1,725 receiving yards on 149 receptions (the current NFL record), and he led the league in each of those statistical categories. He also led the league in receiving yards per game that year, with an impressive 107.8. He won the Offensive Player of the Year Award for his efforts, and he made the Pro Bowl every season from 2017 to 2019.

Unfortunately for Thomas, that would be the peak of his career, at least up until now. He struggled mightily with injuries over the next couple of seasons, and from 2020 to 2022, he played in just 10 games in all three years combined. Thomas did appear in 10 games in 2023, but totaled just 448 receiving yards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Michael Thomas' last season with at least 50 receptions and 500 receiving yards came in 2019, the last full season he played with Drew Brees.

Aiyuk, on the other hand, has steadily improved in every season since being drafted in the first round in 2020, culminating in a Second-Team All-Pro nod last season.

He finished last season second in yards per reception (17.9) while also finishing third with a 70.5 success rate (defined as a reception that gets 40% of the required yards to achieve a first down on first down, 60% on second down, and 100% on third and fourth down). His career has been one of gradual progression, peaking with a 75 catch, 1,342 yard season last year.

Brandon Aiyuk v. Michael Thomas, Career Stats Stat Aiyuk Thomas Seasons 4 7* Games 62 83 Receptions 269 565 Receiving Yards 3931 6569 Receiving TDs 25 36 Yards/Reception 14.6 11.6 Success Rate 62.2 66.4 Catch % 67.4% 76.0%

*Thomas has been in the NFL for eight seasons, though he missed the entirety of the 2021 season due to an ankle injury.

Of course, Thomas is a different wideout than Aiyuk. He's a sure-handed, possession receiver, only posting a season with a catch rate below 70% once (2023, 60.9%).

Though that doesn't jibe with the more explosive offense that Shanahan's creativity fosters, there might actually be some harmony between the two parties.

The 49ers ranked second in the league in total offense (398.1 yards per game), behind only the Miami Dolphins. Their scoring offense finished third (28.9 points per game). And, naturally, they also ranked top-five in passing offense (fourth, 257.9 passing yards per game) and rushing offense (third, 140.5 rushing yards per game).

Thomas's career has been on a downward spiral since Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season. Shanahan would be the best offensive playcaller he's worked with since Sean Payton, and Purdy is probably the best quarterback he'd have since Brees rode off into the sunset.

Within an offense that draws so much attention to its top weapons - McCaffrey, Deebo and tight end George Kittle - Thomas could be a traditional man coverage beater that offers Purdy a safety valve on the outside. The 49ers' current weapons are defined by their versatility and ability to play all over the formation. Sticking Thomas outside the hashes (or in the slot, where he's thrived throughout his career) would force defenses to dedicate a share of their coverage to stopping him on short and intermediate routes, opening up downfield options for the team's stars.

Even on a one-year deal, Thomas could give the 49ers a new look for an offense that's relied so much on what Shanahan can scheme up. At worst, he'd be a good mentor for first-round pick Ricky Pearsall. At best, Thomas would be an adequate replacement for Aiyuk and keep the 49ers' offensive engine humming.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.