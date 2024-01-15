Highlights Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets has made a strong case to be considered among the Eastern Conference's best players in the frontcourt.

Every year, there are a number of NBA players whose spots on the All-Star team are locked in early on because of their dominance and consistent appearances on highlight reels. Next to those players, however, are the ones who are experiencing breakout seasons and contributing massively to their team's success.

The former category is where Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets inserts himself into the conversation. Throughout his excellent 2023-24 season, the 27-year-old guard has been averaging 21.3 points on 45.0 percent shooting and 35.0 percent from deep, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, most of them being career highs.

He may be an underdog with stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and Jimmy Butler among several others being more likely to get the All-Star nods in the next few weeks, but Bridges has a strong case to be considered among the Eastern Conference's best players in the frontcourt.

Bridges has emerged as one of the best clutch scorers

2nd-most clutch points per game with 5.1

Having been given the proper time to develop his offensive game as a key player for the Phoenix Suns during his first years in the league, Bridges has been impressive with the opportunity to lead the Nets. Having been sent to Brooklyn when Phoenix made the move to acquire Kevin Durant last year, he has asserted himself to be more tenacious with his shotmaking, increasing his attempts from 9.1 during his time with the Suns in 2018-23 to 17.4 since he joined the Nets.

As efficient as he was during the 2022-23 campaign, Bridges has improved even more this season. When looking at the best clutch scorers for the 2023-24 campaign, it's clear that he can score the ball at will in high-pressure situations.

NBA – 2023-24 Clutch Scoring Leaders Player Points Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Anfernee Simons 6.3 59.1 44.4 Mikal Bridges 5.1 56.4 37.5 Malik Monk 4.5 50.0 31.3 Damian Lillard 4.4 45.8 36.0 Stephen Curry 4.3 51.6 50.0

Bridges' shooting splits in the clutch (final five minutes of games within five points) are nothing to joke about either, making 56.4 percent of his shots, including 37.5 percent from deep, showing that he can score in multiple ways. Having the ability to drive to the paint with strong intent for inside buckets as well as knocking down shots from deep to the benefit of his team, he makes himself a tricky player for opposing teams to deal with.

In fact, he is the head of the Nets' offense, taking the second-most shots on the team with 16.5 per game, a career-high for the six-year forward. He's been so efficient that fellow scorers Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson trail him by a couple of percentage points in terms of field-goal shooting.

Bridges is undoubtedly approaching the peak of his basketball talent, showing great chemistry with his teammates. His ability to score in any way possible encourages the Nets to let their offense flow through him, showing they understand that he is their best player and the one who will be key to their rebuild.

Bridges' defense has helped keep the Nets in games

Averaging 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game

Defense is a special feature in Bridges' game, having been named to an All-Defensive team in 2022. His six-foot-six, 209-pound frame alongside the length he provides with his wingspan grants him the ability to apply constant pressure on opponents and to open up opportunities to steal the ball, presenting himself as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.

Bridges is relentless in embracing the challenge of guarding the league's best players. Even though he has a defensive rating of 116.1, it doesn't tell the whole story, as he has been more aggressive at contesting shots, especially around the perimeter.

Mikal Bridges – Defensive Stats 2022-23 2023-24 Defense Category Defended Field Goal Attempts Defended Field Goal % Defended Field Goal Attempts Defended Field Goal % Overall 13.6 47.2 13.5 44.4 3 Pointers 4.3 36.5 4.8 39.1 2 Pointers 9.3 52.2 8.6 47.3 Less Than 6 Feet 5.4 59.8 5.1 55.9 Less Than 10 Feet 6.8 55.1 6.4 53.2 Greater Than 15 Feet 5.6 38.1 5.4 41.2

Bridges' height and athleticism permit him to be versatile in the way he defends his opponents, whether it's inside or outside the arc. While he still leans towards contesting shots that are less than 10 feet away from the rim, he has been more persistent in pressuring attempts further than that, which has allowed his overall defense to stand out within the Nets' game plan on that side of the ball.

The numbers say he is a few years past his peak on defense when he was with the Suns, specifically during the 2021-22 season when he had a career-best defensive rating of 106.9 on that side of the ball. What the stats don't necessarily take into account are Bridges' larger role with the Nets and the overall uptick in scoring across the league, taking on opposing stars on a nightly basis rather than having Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Durant take on the brunt of the offensive work while he mainly focused on defense.

Bridges keeps the Nets competitive

The Nets currently sit at 10th in the East, good for a play-in spot

The Nets are one of those teams in no man's land. They are not good enough to be competing for a championship, but they are not bad enough to lose a lot of games for a top-three pick in the draft. Even if they were that bad, they owe several picks to the Houston Rockets as a result of the James Harden trade, so it isn't worth it for the team to tank.

Given that, the Nets have been persistent in doing the best they possibly can, and Bridges has been key to the wins they have at the moment. His presence helps lead to victories, having the fourth-most win shares out of every Net, trailing Nic Claxton (2.8), Day'Ron Sharpe (2.1), and Spender Dinwiddie (2.0) with 1.9 so far this season.

Opponents are outscoring Brooklyn by 1.7 points per 100 possessions when Bridges is on the court, slightly improving to 0.2 points in the negative when he's off the court. This is not to say that Brooklyn does better without him, and it's quite the contrary.

Considering the team has a losing record, it makes sense for Bridges' impact not to seem as big as it would be if the team were winning more games. It's clear that the Nets have more stability when they have their best scorer on the court in Bridges.

Mikal Bridges – Year-to-Year Usage Stats Seasons Usage % % of Team's Field Goals Made % of Team's Points % of Team's Steals 2021-22 14.9 17.2 16.7 18.8 2022-23 22.3 23.4 24.1 20.6 2023-24 25.5 25.3 26.1 19.0

Even though they have a losing margin of 1.8 points on average, it proves that Bridges' presence has allowed them to keep their games against opponents pretty close. This helps develop their ability to be battle-tested if they were to get one of the four play-in spots later down the road, making them a team that no one should take lightly for those matchups.

Brooklyn has fallen on hard times in recent memory. Making big swings for Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Harden with championship aspirations in mind just to see that trio be very short-lived was quite unfortunate for the franchise. On the bright side, starting over was probably the best decision. Acquiring young talents from Phoenix who have done well with their responsibilities, especially Bridges, has paved a new path for the Nets to walk on.

It will be quite difficult for Bridges to nab a spot on the East's All-Star roster, considering he has to compete with an already stacked group of frontcourt talent featuring the aforementioned Antetokounmpo, Embiid, Tatum, and Butler. Despite this, he has been important to the team's several wins and has proven that they wouldn't be as competitive without him.

Even with the challenges that already surround the Nets regarding their future, they can take comfort in the fact that Bridges has shined as a strong leader and winner since he joined the team. He knows becoming an All-Star will be hard, but is proving that his growth as an up-and-coming star could play a role in him potentially earning his spot in the February festivities.