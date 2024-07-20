Highlights Mike Macdonald aims to revamp Seattle's defense with creative schemes to disrupt offenses effectively.

His defensive philosophy prioritizes leveraging players' strengths and maintaining strong communication.

Macdonald's success lies in utilizing various looks and pressures to keep opponents off balance for optimal results.

Think back just a few years. One of the more dominant defenses in the NFL belonged to a team in the Pacific Northwest. Now, a defensive coordinator turned head coach wants to bring back those memories and lead said team to its second Super Bowl victory.

The Seattle Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald to fill the head coaching vacancy left by Pete Carroll as he changed his role within the organization. Macdonald, who served as the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator the past two seasons, is currently the youngest head coach in the NFL, at just a mere 36 years old. And both he and current Seahawks GM John Schneider share a similar vision: look at the youth and build to win quickly.

Now, let's look at who was on the Legion of Boom defense during the early-to-mid 2010s in Seattle. Of course, the three key components were in the secondary, led by safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, with cornerback Richard Sherman alongside them. That defense also featured a couple of other stud corners in Byron Maxwell and Brandon Browner.

Today's defense may very well be the start of a new Legion of Boom, and if Macdonald can find a way to exploit that potential, he could make the Seahawks very scary once again. The question is, how can he do it? Is it possible?

Mike Macdonald And The Pursuit Of A New "Legion of Boom"

The former Ravens defensive coordinator will take his philosophy to a city known for playing defense.

Now, overall, the Seahawks defensive unit was surprisingly one of the weaker groups in the NFL. The number that sticks out like a sore thumb: they gave up 2352 total rushing yards last year, the second-worst in the NFL. (Only their division rival Arizona Cardinals gave up more.)

Seattle Defensive Woes In 2023 Rushing Defense 2,352 rush yds (31st) 24 rush TD (30th) 4.6 yds/attempt (27th) Passing Defense 3,961 pass yds (21st) 233 yds/game (21st) 11 INT (20th) Miscellaneous Defense 47 sacks (t-11th) 46.3% 3rd down conversion rate (30th) 23.6 ppg (25th)

Those numbers are in stark contrast to previous years, and it seems like once the first era of the Legion of Boom left Seattle, the impact was immediately felt, dragging the Seahawks down.

However, looking ahead to the start of this season, the defense looks to be a very intriguing unit. Of course, the foundational part of the first Legion of Boom was the secondary. The 'Hawks still have Tariq Woolen as their number one corner, and Devon Witherspoon looks to be on the rise as he heads into his sophomore season, but they did lose a couple of critical pieces at safety this past off-season in Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Seahawks, who ranked in the bottom half of most defensive categories in 2023, had an active offseason, adding guys like Leonard Williams, Johnathan Hankins, Julian Love, Jerome Baker, and Uchenna Nwosu. They also hired Mike Macdonald, who led Baltimore to a top-ten defense in back-to-back years. Perhaps Macdonald will follow in Pete Carroll's footsteps.

However, with the defense set up, Macdonald has one thing on his mind—exploiting the potential the right way. One guy who can help in this assignment is edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones. So, how will Macdonald's approach rebuild and recapture the magic of the old "Legion of Boom"?

Macdonald's Philosophy In Seattle

Wants to get more creative and create more packages to disrupt the flow of the offense.

Perhaps Macdonald can find some of the success in Seattle that he had not only as the Ravens DC, but also while working under Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan.

For one thing, he likes to work to the player's strengths. As a 2022 article by the Ravens team website notes:

"It's just the willingness to try to keep putting your players in the best position so they can succeed. If you let that kind of guide your decision process, you end up at a pretty decent spot. The first thing you want is a cohesive unit. You want everybody to have each other's backs. You want it to be multiple. You want it to be flexible and adaptable. It needs to be complimentary, light enough when you can adjust to certain things and simple for the players so they can go play the way you expect them to play."

One thing on defense that Macdonald is known for? Utilizing different looks to throw off the quarterback and the entire offensive unit.

"It's about keeping the offense off-balance and where they're not really believing what they're seeing on a down-to-down basis. So, a lot of times, that will come with the schemed-up pressure ----- that'll happen. A lot of times, it could be a fake pressure, it could look like this coverage and play like another one. You're changing the stress points of the zones and things like that and just trying to create doubt at all times. You want to be the one pushing the envelope, rather than the other way around."

Another factor behind Macdonald's success as the Ravens defensive coordinator was his ability to stress communication.

"If you can go over the situation with the guys, let them know what you're going to call in certain situations, and they're on the same page, you find the execution is better."

And, in today's NFL, if a defensive unit doesn't have solid communication, there can be a lot of mix-ups, which can lead to some very negative results.

So, it's fair to say that Mike Macdonald's defensive philosophy has already proven to work. Whether at the college level or in the pros, he has a very clever background that can throw off any opposing offensive unit.

Now, as he gets ready to go to work as the ninth head coach in Seattle Seahawks history, he hopes that his defensive mindset can bring back the golden days of the Legion of Boom, but now in version 2.0.

