Looking back on one of the most absurd and controversial moments in boxing history, Mike Tyson's former trainer has explained the real reason behind why 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' took a chunk out of his opponent's ear.

Originally billed as 'The Sound and the Fury', but later dubbed 'The Bite Fight', WBA World Heavyweight Champion Evander Holyfield faced off against legendary Mike Tyson in a rematch of their November 1996 bout. In the first fight, Holyfield, despite holding the title, was seen by many as the underdog after failing to impress in his fights following his return from retirement in 1995. Surprisingly to many, Holyfield controlled the fight, dropping Tyson in the sixth round and getting him up against the ropes in the 10th and 11th respectively, the latter resulting in the fight being stopped by referee Mitch Halpern, gifting the champion an unexpected victory.

The first fight didn't go without controversy, though, with Tyson complaining about receiving headbutts in the sixth and seventh rounds, both of which were judged as accidental.

Evander Holyfield vs Mike Tyson 2

The rematch that later came known as 'The Bite Fight'