Highlights Tyson wore his classic black attire during the most famous fights of his legendary career.

'Iron Mike' has given a couple of explanations for his choice of colour down the years.

It would be a huge shock not to see Tyson in his trademark trunks when he fights Jake Paul in July.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is synonymous with his trademark all-black look that he donned for many of his biggest fights. Just why, though, did 'Iron Mike' adopt the colours?

An icon of the sport, Tyson became the youngest world heavyweight champion at just 20 years old during a professional career that spanned 20 years. In total, Tyson fought in 58 professional bouts, winning 50 - with 44 of those wins coming by knockout. For the majority of his most fondly remembered victories, Tyson was clad in a slick all-black outfit, comprising black trunks and boots.

Why Mike Tyson Chose to Wear his Iconic Black Trunks to the Ring

Heavyweight legend donned the colours for much of his career

Tyson has offered a couple of explanations for his trademark attire down the years. Firstly, he was asked about the origin of his ring wear by actor and comedian Katt Williams on an episode of his podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

"At the point of my life when I heard about Mike Tyson, he became like this superhero, just because whatever time we were on as far as being in the street, he was already on that... the understanding of the power of black and not having frills," Williams said, per Essentially Sports. Tyson replied:

"The way I always wear black, because black is ominous... so ominous."

A video on TikTok also sees a more in-depth explanation from Tyson of the reasoning behind the all-black colour scheme. "I'm not a bad boy," he began in an interview conducted during his prime.

"Black automatically indicates negativity, I believe. But the reality is that this is just who I am. I dress in black because my heroes dressed in black. Joe Gans and all those guys. That's what they did. They wore black boots and black shorts. I look up to those guys. That's why I really started fighting."

For as iconic as Tyson's look became, he didn't actually adopt the all-black until his 20th fight. Before that, he often wore red and white. However, some of the features he would become known for were already recognisable: the short trunks and no visible socks.

His signature kit became a symbol of the most successful years of his career, reigning as undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. Tyson, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011, continued to dress the same for each of his fights until his retirement from professional competition in 2005.

The black trunks were on display again when Tyson fought Roy Jones in an exhibition contest in November 2020 - and it would be almost unthinkable not to see Tyson dressed the same way when he fights Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Texas on the 20th of July. Part of the appeal of his controversial clash with 'The Problem Child' is the nostalgia factor of seeing the former heavyweight champion step back through the ropes - and you don't get more nostalgic than seeing Tyson decked out in his all-black gear.