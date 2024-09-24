One of the biggest fights to be made involves the undefeated champion Terence Crawford moving up in weight to take on undisputed middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, but boxing icon, Mike Tyson, isn’t thrilled about the match-up. Canelo-Crawford sounded very intriguing to fight fans, but some boxing heads have cooled down about this prospective fight since seeing Crawford’s less-than-dominant performance against Israil Madrimov in August.

The fight will no doubt generate a massive amount in terms of pay-per-view buys and purses garnered by the headlining fighters, but will the fight itself be worth watching? ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson was the latest industry figure to give his expert perspective on the potential mega-fight, and who he would like to see Crawford fight next.

Mike Tyson Doesn’t Like Canelo vs Crawford

The former heavyweight champion opens up about Crawford

Tyson has never been one to pull his punches in the ring or on the microphone. Though the former champion is cleaner in terms of his public persona, he still calls it like he sees it. Ahead of his November 15 fight against Jake Paul, Tyson will be asked left and right about all things boxing.

Since Tyson started his podcast, he has left us with some high-level technical boxing speak. When joining the It Is What It Is podcast, Tyson talked about Crawford’s recent fight against the unorthodox-styled Madrimov and why he doesn’t like the potential Canelo fight for ‘Bud’:

“I don’t like that fight. It’s just too much weight. He had a close fight with the last guy he fought. Because [Madrimov] was big and was awkward. He was really awkward, he shouldn’t have fought that guy. He should’ve fought a guy that’ll come straight at him. He was too awkward. … I want to see him fight one of the Charlo brothers."

Joe Rogan Understands Crawford vs Canelo

There was true momentum building towards a Canelo and Crawford megafight. The man behind boxing’s renaissance, Turki Alalshikh, made it known that he’d like to put on the fight, but felt as though the Mexican boxing star’s asking price was out of the realm of reality and the fight went cold. However, during an instagram live, Alalshikh seems ready to negotiate with Canelo:

On Joe Rogan’s podcast he talked about understanding why both Crawford and Canelo would want to fight each other. Not only because of the enormous payday, but because it delays a fight versus dangerous opponents in each boxer’s division:

“For Crawford, I think he just wants the big money fight. And what is the big money fight? Canelo is the big money fight. Crawford is one of the best ever. He’s 36. He’s like ‘let me get one big money fight and get the f*** out of here’. But he’s got Boots Ennis knocking on his door too. Which is another amazing fight, but super-dangerous. Just like Benavidez is dangerous [for Canelo], Boots Ennis is very f****** dangerous [for Crawford]. … Even though Boots Ennis is a great fighter, most people don’t know who he is yet. And with Canelo, everyone knows who the f*** Canelo is. That’s red panties night.”