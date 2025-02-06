Boxing legend Mike Tyson has revealed why he did not pull out of his fight with influencer Jake Paul back in November. The event saw "Iron Mike", who is now 58 years old, come out of retirement for his first professional fight since 2005, to face the then 27-year-old.

The commercial blockbuster was live-streamed to a vast worldwide audience on Netflix, and after eight two-minute rounds, Paul was declared the winner by unanimous decision, in a bout that was described as a dull affair by media outlets.

Concerns Around Mike Tyson's Health Before Jake Paul Fight

Iron Mike still fought, even though he had medical issues