Mike Tyson is set to return to the boxing ring for the first time since 2020. In that bout, Tyson faced Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout ending in a draw. This time around he'll face off with a YouTuber turned boxer when he fights Jake Paul on the 20th of June in Texas. The bout will be a legitimate sanctioned affair with the results being added to their professional records. Now that the official rules have been revealed and some of the betting odds for the fight have shifted leaving the GOAT as the underdog in the fight.

Gambling Experts Explain Reasoning Behind Mike Tyson Betting Status

Mike Tyson's age will be a huge factor in the fight, according to oddsmakers

Anyone who knows anything understands that in his heyday, Mike Tyson was the best of the best. He's incomparable legacy-wise to Jake Paul. Unfortunately, this isn't Tyson in his prime and while it might be hard to forget just how good he was, it's just not his time anymore.

“It’s all about age,’’ Johnny Avello a top oddsmaker for DraftKings told USA Today. “Who steps in the ring at 57 years old?’’

Paul is just 27 years old, a far cry from Tyson at 58 (by the time they fight). That could be the strongest asset that Paul has heading into this huge mismatch.

“We realize people are going to say, ‘Mike Tyson? The great Mike Tyson is an underdog in this against Jake Paul?’ ” Avello said. ”And they probably are going to bet the underdog, but we’re OK with that.’’

DraftKings has the odds for the fight currently set at Paul as a -180 favorite and Tyson as a +135 underdog which is really wild to think about.

Westgate SuperBook has the margins even wider with Paul as a -250 favorite and Tyson as a +200 underdog. Jay Kornegay, executive vice president of race and sportsbook operations, told USA Today it was due to the age factor as well. "It’s a pretty big hurdle for Tyson to overcome a younger, bigger foe like that despite how he looks on a training video," he said.

In Addition to Age, Activity Could be a Factor in Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Odds

Mike Tyson hasn't fought since 2020, and then 2005 before that

Another factor that oddsmakers will consider is the period of inactivity for Tyson. At best, he's been out four years, but that's only if you consider his fight with Jones Jr. a legitimate fight, which many don't. Before that, it was 2005 when Tyson last fought seriously. That's a long time.

On the flip side, Paul has been active, fighting and winning nine fights over the four years that Tyson was inactive. “As oddsmakers we have to look at who actually is fighting these days, and that would be Paul,’’ Avello said. “He has some skills. I’m sure he’s not going to just stand there and let Tyson just beat the crap out of him.’’

Size could be another factor. Paul is 6-foot-1 and claims to be 230 pounds. Tyson is just 5-foot-10 and weighed 220 pounds in his 2020 scrap. “Jake Paul, he’s bigger than most people think and he’s somewhat skilled and has more power at this particular time than Mike Tyson,’’ Kornegay said. “That’s how we look at it.’’