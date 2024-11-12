Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will finally meet in just a few days. One of the most controversial boxing bouts in recent memory will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in the first-ever live sporting event to be beamed around the world on Netflix. However, while most major fights take place on a Saturday night, Tyson and Paul have been forced to depart from tradition and meet on a Friday night (15th of November) instead.

The fight had originally been scheduled for Saturday, 20th of July before issues with stomach ulcers on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles for Tyson caused the fight to be moved back four months while the heavyweight legend took care of his health issues.

From the minute Tyson was forced out of the fight, both men insisted they wanted nothing about the fight to be changed. Per the Texas Department for Licensing and Regulation, the bout will still take place over eight, two-minute rounds, with the fighters wearing 14-ounce gloves instead of the usual 10-ounce mitts. The result will also count on both men's professional records.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson hasn't fought professionally since being stopped by Kevin McBride in June 2005.

However, while Tyson and Paul managed to keep every other element of the fight in place, they couldn't hold on to its Saturday night spot on the calendar. While AT&T Stadium will play host to Tyson and Paul on Friday evening, its primary use is as the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Had the fight taken place in July as planned, there would have been no conflict with the Cowboys, as the NFL season was still almost two months away from getting underway. Four months later, though, and the situation is hugely different.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 12/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

Dallas Cowboys Play at AT&T Stadium Just Days After Tyson vs Paul Takes Place

Turning a boxing venue back into an NFL stadium is no easy task

Close

With thousands of seats and a boxing ring to place on the field, the venue requires a lot of work in order to stage the Tyson vs Paul clash. Per ABC News, it is predicted to take nearly two days to turn AT&T Stadium back into a facility ready to hold an NFL game after the fight. With the Cowboys hosting the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football just three days after the fight (the 18th of November), there was no way that the bout could realistically have been staged on the Saturday night.

However, the 80,000-seat venue may not be quite as full as both fighters and promoters may have hoped, with ticket prices recently hitting a new low of just $30 on the secondary market. While the fight may not generate a record-breaking live gate, though, it is sure to do big numbers of Netflix, where it will be available to all subscribers with no additional pay-per-view purchase required.