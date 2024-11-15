Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul is finally upon us, and after the recent weigh-in, tensions are clearly rising in the build-up to the fight.

On Thursday night, at the weigh-in for the fight, Tyson slapped Paul across the face before security stepped in to pull the former world heavyweight champion away. Many fans felt that this might have been a result of the pent-up frustration on Tyson’s behalf in the build-up to the fight. Others, meanwhile, immediately pointed to the PR side of things, but the real reason for the slap now seems clear.

What many broadcasting angles did not show us, however, is that after Paul strangely crawled up to his face-off with Tyson, and went to stand up, he seemed to tread on Tyson’s toes, literally, not figuratively. One of the angles where you can see this happen was posted by Jake Paul on his Instagram. The treading on the toes occurred with Paul wearing shoes and Tyson still just in his socks after being weighed.

First-Hand Account of What Happened

Louis Sealey was at the weigh-in for The Metro

Speaking in his blog about the event, journalist for The Metro Louis Sealey discussed the slap and everything that went down before, during, and after the incident.

He wrote: "Given Tyson’s subdued, even pensive demeanour this week, it was a genuine surprise to see him slap Paul across the face at the weigh-in on Thursday night. Fans and media alike were expecting a similarly low-key performance from the boxing great, but he laid one on his opponent before security quickly stepped in and escorted him away.

"Some immediately dismissed it as a PR move, an attempt to generate even more interest in an event that is expected to be one of the most-watched boxing fights ever, courtesy of it being streamed live on Netflix. Maybe it was pre-planned, but some fans are convinced it was Mike Tyson’s fighting instinct coming out into play after Jake Paul inadvertently stepped on his toes, something that was not picked up by many broadcasters.

"Paul bizarrely crawled towards the face-off area on all fours but appeared to step on Tyson’s right foot when he got to his feet. Given Paul had put his trainers back on after his time on the scales and Tyson was only wearing socks, he must have felt it. The younger man proceeded to get right up in Tyson’s grill which can’t have helped, either."

Mike Tyson Confirms What Jake Paul Did During Weigh-In

Tyson confirmed that the toe-treading was the reason for his outburst in an interview with The Post. The boxing legend said: “I was in my socks, and he had on shoes… He stepped on my toe because he’s a f****** a******… I wanted to think it happened by accident. But now I think it may have happened on purpose. I was in a lot of pain, I had to reciprocate.”

Some will say this was an overreaction by Tyson, but others will see it as an understandable reflex, especially given the trash talk he has had to endure from his opponent in the run-up to this fight.