Highlights Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul has been rescheduled for the 15th of November after its original July date fell through.

The bout will now take place on a Friday as opposed to a Saturday.

The work needed to turn AT&T Stadium into a boxing venue is extensive.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have officially had their boxing match at AT&T Stadium rescheduled for the 15th of November. The pair were originally meant to meet in the ring in July, before the former heavyweight champion had to withdraw over health concerns. The 57-year-old Tyson suffered a medical emergency on a flight, which ultimately led to the postponement of the event.

The Netflix-streamed card will also still feature the much-anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in the chief support slot. While the status of the other previously planned fights on the undercard is unknown at this point, fans look set to receive a largely identical event to the one they were promised on the original date of the 20th of July.

However, though the major fights are the same, the day on which they will take place isn't. The card will happen on a Friday in November, as opposed to a Saturday in July.

Why Tyson vs Paul is Happening on a Friday

The fight will break with boxing tradition

The majority of high-profile boxing fights have historically taken place on a Saturday night, which might make it seem slightly odd that Tyson vs Paul is happening on a Friday. The reasoning for this is due to the venue where the bout is set to be staged.

AT&T Stadium is the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The original July date would not have been an issue for the NFL franchise, as it would have been happening well outside of the team's season. However, with the NFL set to kick off at the start of September, this is no longer the case.

Per ABC News, the Cowboys will play host to the Houston Texans on Monday the 18th of November, three days after Tyson vs Paul. The fight has been set for Friday the 15th to provide additional time for Cowboys' staff to prepare and adjust the stadium for their Monday Night Football clash.

AT&T Stadium will undergo significant changes in order to stage the fight. With both additional seating and a boxing ring to be installed on the playing field, an extra day will be required to prepare the stadium to once again host an NFL game.

Although tickets are not sold out at present, as many as 80,000 fans could attend the fight, with millions more expected to watch on Netflix. Given the streaming giant's staggering reach, Tyson vs Paul could end up being one of the most-viewed boxing matches of all-time.

Controversially, the fight between the pair has been sanctioned as a professional contest, despite the three-decade age gap between the two participants. However, Tyson will need to satisfy regulators that he is fit to participate in the fight before he can be officially licenced to compete.