Highlights Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has sanctioned Tyson vs Paul as a full professional bout.

The commission explained their reasoning behind the controversial decision.

The pair are set to contest an eight-round fight with no headgear, using 14 oz gloves.

The points of consideration in making the highly-anticipated Mike Tyson v Jake Paul boxing match a professional bout have been explained by a spokesperson from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Commission spokesperson, Tela Mange, addressed the matter in a statement to World Boxing News, explaining the approved set of rules that will be in place for the battle on the 20th of July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mange explained: "Our Combative Sports staff evaluate numerous factors to determine if an event can be held in a manner that is safe for both contestants and in compliance with Department laws and rules. The safety of the contestants competing in the ring or the Octagon is always the primary concern of TDLR staff. This competition is no different."

The Factors Considered in Making Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul a Full Professional Contest

Decision makers in Texas have shared their reasoning

Mange explained that their office's Combative Sports staff had to consider multiple factors including:

The fighters' ages

The number of bouts each fighter has taken part in

The length of rounds each fighter has taken part in

Both fighters' win-loss records

The number of rounds scheduled for the fight (dependent on the experience levels of the fighters)

The number of KOs/TKOs suffered by each fighter in the past 12 months

The number of losses by each fighter through any means

Each fighter's medical condition to ensure they can compete without complications.

After evaluations and medical testing, the TDLR gave the go-ahead for the fight to be classified as a professional bout, as well as confirmation that Tyson is eligible for a pro license, albeit with some waivers enforced to ensure the safety of both contestants.

The differences in this fight in comparison to a normal professional bout are as follows:

The fight will be an eight-round contest, instead of the usual 12 rounds.

Each round will last for two minutes instead of the regular three-minute duration.

Both participants will be wearing 14 oz boxing gloves instead of the 10 oz weight typically mandated for heavyweight bouts.

In addition, it has been confirmed that there will not be any headgear worn in the fight.

That the fight has been sanctioned at all has come as a shock to some observers, given that there will be a 31-year age gap between the two boxers when they step into the ring. The age difference between the 58-year-old Tyson and 27-year-old Paul is set to be the largest in boxing history.

However, the man nicknamed 'Iron Mike' is no run-of-the-mill boxer. He still holds the record of being the youngest ever heavyweight champion in the sport's history and has looked impressive in his training leading-up to the match, despite concerns about his fitness against the more active Paul.

In the opposite corner of the ring, the much younger Paul has been building up his own career in the past couple of years. The 'Problem Child' has a professional record of 9-1 with recent victories against Andre August and Ryan Bourland. His solitary loss came at the hands of Tommy Fury, younger half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, via split-decision. The YouTube sensation has certainly made a reputation for ruffling the feathers of his opposition, with his social media posts acting as another piece of mental warfare before the face-off in July.

One of boxing's most decorated names against one of the biggest names in the modern-day age of social media. The stakes for the bout are now even higher after its professional status was confirmed.