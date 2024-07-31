Highlights Mikel Arteta are set for a lucrative contract extension, possibly becoming the highest-paid Premier League manager.

Despite a lack of major trophies, Arteta's reshaping of Arsenal has earned the admiration of the club's higher-ups.

Progress has been evident under Arteta, with the focus now on building a title-contending team.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is in line for a contract extension after impressing the club’s chiefs in previous seasons - but why is it taking so painstakingly long? Well, according to an Arsenal insider, the reason why fans are having to wait is that he is set to become the highest-paid manager in the Premier League.

The Spaniard’s current deal in north London expires in the summer of 2025 and, despite previous links to his former club, Barcelona, Arteta - described as 'incredible' by Pep Guardiola - is set to commit his future to Arsenal after confirming the signings of David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori.

For two seasons on the bounce, Arteta’s side have been pipped to the post by Guardiola-led Manchester City, but the improvements in the red half of north London are clear to see, and it seems like only a matter of time until they get their hands on silverware.

Arteta Set to Become one of Highest-Paid Managers in England

Could overtake Guardiola in the process

A contract extension for Arteta, who remained uncapped at Spain’s senior level during his playing career, has been on the horizon for quite some time now - but the capital club’s boardroom bosses were keen to prioritise player arrivals and departures.

With Calafiori through the door and the likes of Emile Smith Rowe seemingly departing, an Arsenal fan account, citing Teamnewsandtix – a club insider who co-hosts a regular podcast with renowned journalist Charles Watts – has suggested the reason behind Arteta’s contract extension taking so long is that he is set to become one of the highest-paid managers in the English top flight.

“Mikel Arteta’s contract extension is taking a little longer than expected because it is a big deal, with him approaching the highest salary for a coach in the Premier League, if not the highest.”

At the time of writing, before he’s put pen to paper on a contract extension, the former Everton midfielder earns a very handsome £9.5 million per year. Only Guardiola of Manchester City is pocketing a healthier wage than the Arsenal boss, with him taking home a mouth-watering £20 million per year.

At the start of the month, the ever-reliable Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are ‘super happy’ with Arteta and the club’s progression and, as a result, it was only a matter of time until a new contract was rolled out in front of him.

Having guided the Gunners back to being a Champions League-level outfit, a show of approval from Edu Gaspar and co - in the form of fresh terms - is certainly the least that Arteta, 42, deserves.

Arteta’s Record at Arsenal

Spaniard boasts a points per match rate of 1.97

Many sceptics hold a grudge over Arteta’s lack of silverware since being appointed Gunners chief in December 2019 - but his journey in the capital is about more than just winning trophies. Upon his arrival, Arsenal were not considered a title challenger by any stretch of the imagination, with Unai Emery’s beleaguered final squad in need of a reshuffle.

Mikel Arteta's Record as Arsenal Manager Appointed 22 Dec, 2019 In charge until 30 June, 2025 (expected) Matches 231 Wins 140 Draws 34 Losses 57 Points per match 1.97

Half a decade down the line and the north London-based outfit are Manchester City’s fiercest rivals in terms of challenging for the Premier League title. In 2019/20, Arsenal won the FA Cup final and have won the Community Shield on two occasions - in 2020/21 and 2023/24 - too, but becoming champions of England once again will be their main priority.

