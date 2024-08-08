Highlights Mikel Arteta taught Arsenal players the importance of being alert by using pickpockets at team meal.

He aims to instill readiness in the squad for the upcoming season.

The Spaniard has had an impressive tenure in charge of the Gunners so far.

Mikel Arteta hired pickpockets to teach his Arsenal players a lesson during a team meal this summer. The last two seasons have seen the Gunners come agonisngly close to usurping Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. They've fallen short both times, though. Having added the likes of Declan Rice and David Raya to his team last season, there was not much else the Spaniard could have done in the transfer market to beat City.

Instead, it looks like he's now turning to methods away from the pitch to try and give his squad the edge heading into the 2024/25 campaign. Arteta has deployed some unusual tactics to try and improve his squad, as well as recruiting reinforcements on the transfer market and that, according to the Athletic, included using pickpockets at a meal featuring his players.

Arteta Used Pickpockets to Teach His Players the Importance of Being Alert

He wants them to be ready and prepared at all times

While he had his players gathered for a team dinner, Arteta employed a group of pickpockets to go around the table, sneakily taking phones, wallets and other personal items from the Gunners' squad without them realising. At the end of the meal, the manager asked his players to empty their pockets with many missing some valuable belongings.

The method behind Arteta's madness was because he wanted to teach his squad the importance of always being alert. He wants them to learn the habit of being ready and prepared at all times heading into the new Premier League season. This is far from the first time that the Spaniard has thought outside of the box when helping develop his team. For instance, he once had his players train to Liverpool's club anthem You'll Never Walk Alone as they prepared to take on the Reds. His techniques are clearly working too. The manner in which he has transformed Arsenal during his reign is proof of that.

Arteta Has Turned Things Around for Arsenal

The Spaniard has transformed the club

Towards the end of Arsene Wenger's time in charge of Arsenal, and during Unai Emery's reign at the Emirates, things weren't looking good for the Gunners. They'd fallen behind some of their rivals at the top of the Premier League. They were getting further away from winning the trophy again with every passing season.

The club became something of a laughing stock among fans of the rest of the 'big six' teams. Hiring Arteta was a risky move, but that's what they did anyway in 2019 as they looked to turn their fortunes around. The Spaniard had no experience coaching at a senior level, but had spent some time studying under Pep Guardiola. The appointment has proven to be an inspired one.

Related 10 Greatest Arsenal Signings in Football History [Ranked] From Ian Wright to Thierry Henry, the greatest-ever Arsenal transfers have been ranked based on success, longevity, ability and value.

After a slow start, Arteta has made the club his own. He's transformed them from a side floundering in eighth place, to one pushing City to the very limit in the last couple of seasons and they feel as close to winning the Premier League as they have since their last triumph. Whether they can finally get over the line and get their hands on the trophy remains to be seen, but you can't say the manager isn't giving it a good go.